Ministry of National Defense of Socialist Repu : Vietnam, Australia hold the third defence policy dialogue

(Bqp.vn) - The third Vietnam-Australia Defence Policy Dialogue was held on October 29 in Canberra, Australia under the co-chair of Vietnamese Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh and Australian Deputy Secretary Strategic Policy & Intelligence Peter Tesch.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh and the delegates in a joint photo.

At the dialogue, the two sides discussed regional and global issues of mutual concern, including issues related to ASEAN in 2020 when Vietnam takes the Chair of ASEAN.

Regarding the regional situation, the Australian side affirmed the importance of freedom of navigation and aviation and stressed that all disputes need to be settled through peaceful means on the basic of international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS 1982).

Discussing on bilateral defence cooperation, the two sides appreciated highly the outcomes over the past years in line with the Memorandum of Understanding on Bilateral Defence Cooperation signed in 2010 and Joint Vision on Enhancing Bilateral Defence Cooperation signed in 2018, thus contributing to strengthening the Vietnam - Australia strategic partnership. They also agreed to continue promoting relations in the fields of dialogues, consultations, exchange of delegations, education and training, the United Nations peacekeeping mission and maritime security, etc.

The Australian side pledged to assist the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence in successfully holding defence and military meetings when Vietnam takes the Chair of ASEAN in 2020.