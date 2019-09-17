Log in
Ministry of National Defense of Socialist Repu : Vietnam, Cuba enhance defence ties

09/17/2019 | 04:02am EDT

(Bqp.vn) - Senior Lieutenant General Alvaro Lopez Miera, Politburo member, Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Minister of the Cuban Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (MINFAR) paid an official visit to Vietnam from September 14 to 16 at the invitation of his counterpart Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, member of the Party Central Committee, permanent member of the Central Military Commission, Chief of the VPA's General Staff and Deputy Defence Minister.

Senior Lieutenant General Alvaro Lopez Miera (R) and Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang inspecting the VPA's Guard of Honor on September 16. (photo: Nguyen Bang)

Senior Lieutenant General Alvaro Lopez Miera (L) and Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang. (photo: Nguyen Bang)

After a welcoming ceremony held at the Headquarters of the Vietnamese Minister of National Defence, the two sides had talks. Both sides voiced their delight at the growth of the two countries' relations, including in defence - one of the pillars of the bilateral ties.

The two sides at the talks. (photo: Nguyen Bang)

They noted the countries have effectively implemented cooperation activities on the basis of the signed documents and agreements under the cooperation plan for 2017 - 2019. High-ranking exchanges have also been further increased, helping to promote the defence partnership in a result-oriented manner.

For the coming time, the two sides agreed to promote the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms and maintain all-level mutual visits. The two sides also expressed their willingness to welcome each other's delegations on the trips for the celebrations of the diplomatic relationship's 60th anniversary in 2020.

Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang affirmed that the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence is ready to cooperate with Cuba in such fields as telecommunications and communications for which Vietnam has mastered technologies. He also asked the MINFAR to facililtate the Vietnamese military-run industry and telecom group Viettel to invest in telecom infrastructure and other potential areas in Cuba.

After the talks, the Cuban delegation paid a courtesy visit to General Ngo Xuan Lich, Minister of National Defence of Vietnam. They also had a meeting with General Luong Cuong, Director of the VPA's General Department of Politics.

Senior Lieutenant General Alvaro Lopez Miera paying a courtesy visit to General Ngo Xuan Lich. (photo: Nguyen Bang)

Senior Lieutenant General Alvaro Lopez Miera having a meeting with General Luong Cuong. (Nguyen Bang)

Disclaimer

Ministry of National Defense of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 08:01:02 UTC
