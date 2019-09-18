Ministry of National Defense of Socialist Repu : Vietnam, Cuba hold third defence policy dialogue

(Bqp.vn) - The third Vietnam-Cuba defence policy dialogue was held in Hanoi on September 17. The event was co-chaired by Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence, and Senior Lieutenant General Alvaro Lopez Miera, Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Minister of the Cuban Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces.

At the dialogue. (photo: Nguyen Bang)

Speaking at the dialogue, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh affirmed that Vietnam always wanted to cement the beautiful, faithful, and pure relations between the two militaries in particular and between the two Parties, States, and peoples in general. He believed that the Cuban delegation's visit to Vietnam would continue contributing to enhancing the efficiency of bilateral defence cooperation in the coming time.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh speaking at the dialogue. (photo: Nguyen Bang)

At the dialogue, the two sides exchanged their views on regional and international situations. They expressed delight at the fruitful outcomes of the bilateral defense cooperation over the past time and agreed to beef up the defence relations in a practical and effective manner in the future, making contributions to raising the defence strength of each country in protecting their independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and revolution achievements.

They also agreed to continue effectively realize the defence cooperation plan for the 2017-2019 period and build a new plan for the 2020-2022 period as well.

Senior Lieutenant General Alvaro Lopez Miera speaking at the dialogue. (photo: Nguyen Bang)

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh affirmed that Vietnam would send experts to Cuba be ready to receive experts from Cuba to Vietnam to exchange experience in some important fields.

The both sides in a joint photo. (photo: Nguyen Bang)

Discussing on the dossier about the 60-year history of the Vietnam-Cuba defence partnership, including a book and a documentary film, the two sides agreed to complete the dossier in 2020 on the occasion of the 60th founding anniversary of Vietnam - Cuba diplomatic relations.