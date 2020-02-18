Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of National Defense of Socialist Repu : Vietnam - Laos defence cooperation is one of the key pillars of bilateral relation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 10:03pm EST

(Bqp.vn) - Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich had a meeting with his Lao counterpart General Chansamone Chanyalath in Hanoi on February 18 within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Retreat (ADMM Retreat).

General Ngo Xuan Lich and General Chansamone Chanyalath.

Welcoming the Lao People's Army delegation to attend the ADMM Retreat held from February 18-20, the host said this is an important meeting that will set the directions for ASEAN defence and military cooperation for 2020 and the following years, as well as contribute to the success of the ADMM Plus. Vietnam hoped that Laos and other ASEAN members would join hands to consolidate defence - military cooperation mechanisms and build an ASEAN Community that is cohesive and responsive to external factors in line with the theme 'Defence cooperation for a cohesive and responsive ASEAN' for 2020 chosen by the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, General Ngo Xuan Lich noted.

For his part, General Chanyalath highly valued Vietnam's preparations for the ADMM Retreat and military - defence activities during the year the country holds the ASEAN chairmanship. He also expressed his belief that under the chair of Vietnam in 2020, the ADMM and ADMM Plus cooperation mechanisms would continue affirming their important role in the regional security architecture.

At the meeting.

At the meeting, the two sides shared the view that defence cooperation is always considered one of the key pillars in Vietnam - Laos relations. They agreed to coordinate closely in directing the countries' agencies and units to fully and effectively implement the protocol on defence cooperation for 2020 - 2024 and annual cooperation plans.

Disclaimer

Ministry of National Defense of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 03:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
02/19Uber closing office in downtown Los Angeles
RE
02/19APEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Gathering in Putrajaya Opens Year of Optimizing Human Potential
PU
02/19MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE OF SOCIALIST REPU : Vietnam - Laos defence cooperation is one of the key pillars of bilateral relation
PU
02/19CASTLE MINERALS : Ministerial Approval Granted for Transfer of Julie West Licence
PU
02/19Japan's exports, machinery orders fall as virus risks grow
RE
02/19Hormel joins Tyson Foods, JBS in removing drug banned by China from hog supply
RE
02/19Hormel joins Tyson Foods, JBS in removing drug banned by China from hog supply
RE
02/19Asian shares nudge up as virus spread slows, euro fragile
RE
02/19U.S. judge rejects Huawei challenge to federal law restricting its business
RE
02/19MEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Kingdom benefits from Thai QR payments
PU
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Italy's Intesa Bids for Rival, Paving Way for Rare European Banking Deal -- 2nd Update
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung poised to benefit from China virus woes afflicting Apple, other rivals
3Stocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Finds Debris in Fuel Tanks of Undelivered MAX Jets
5LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN :'s Most Advanced Mobile Communications Satellite Launches

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group