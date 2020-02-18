Ministry of National Defense of Socialist Repu : Vietnam - Laos defence cooperation is one of the key pillars of bilateral relation

(Bqp.vn) - Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich had a meeting with his Lao counterpart General Chansamone Chanyalath in Hanoi on February 18 within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Retreat (ADMM Retreat).

General Ngo Xuan Lich and General Chansamone Chanyalath.

Welcoming the Lao People's Army delegation to attend the ADMM Retreat held from February 18-20, the host said this is an important meeting that will set the directions for ASEAN defence and military cooperation for 2020 and the following years, as well as contribute to the success of the ADMM Plus. Vietnam hoped that Laos and other ASEAN members would join hands to consolidate defence - military cooperation mechanisms and build an ASEAN Community that is cohesive and responsive to external factors in line with the theme 'Defence cooperation for a cohesive and responsive ASEAN' for 2020 chosen by the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, General Ngo Xuan Lich noted.

For his part, General Chanyalath highly valued Vietnam's preparations for the ADMM Retreat and military - defence activities during the year the country holds the ASEAN chairmanship. He also expressed his belief that under the chair of Vietnam in 2020, the ADMM and ADMM Plus cooperation mechanisms would continue affirming their important role in the regional security architecture.

At the meeting.

At the meeting, the two sides shared the view that defence cooperation is always considered one of the key pillars in Vietnam - Laos relations. They agreed to coordinate closely in directing the countries' agencies and units to fully and effectively implement the protocol on defence cooperation for 2020 - 2024 and annual cooperation plans.