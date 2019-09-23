Ministry of National Defense of Socialist Repu : Vietnam, Laos promote cooperation in military logistics

(Bqp.vn) - Senior Lieutenant General Tran Don, Deputy Defence Minister hosted a reception for Lieutenant General Vongkham Phommakon, head of the General Department of Logistics of the Lao People's Army, in Hanoi on September 23.

At the reception. (photo: Thuy Linh)

At the reception, the both sides agreed that the bilateral logistics cooperation has become practical and effective in all fields over the past time, such as training personnel, military supplies, petrol and oil used for military equipment etc., which contributed to developing the special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, peoples and armies.

Senior Lieutenant General Tran Don hoped that the two general departments of logistics would continue enhancing their cooperation in the signed fields in order to maintain and promote bilateral defence relations between the two countries in the coming time.

The two sides in a joint photo. (photo: Thuy Linh)

For his part, Lieutenant General Vongkham Phommakon thanked the host for the warm reception and affirmed that he would try his best to make the cooperation in military logistics develop effectively in the future.