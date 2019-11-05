Log in
Ministry of National Defense of Socialist Repu : Vietnam, Sri Lanka continue strengthening defence cooperation

11/05/2019 | 09:55pm EST

(Bqp.vn) - Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Defence Minister hosted a reception for Sri Lanka Ambassador to Vietnam Prasanna Gamage on November 4.

At the reception. (photo: Thuy Linh)

At the reception, Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang affirmed that the bilateral defence cooperation has achieved practical results in various fields over the past time since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations nearly 50 years ago. He wanted both sides to continue promoting defence cooperation in delegation exchanges at all levels, military medicine, logistics, UN peacekeeping operations, humanitarian assistance, etc. Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang also hoped that Sri Lanka would actively participate in relevant events when Vietnam takes the Chair of ASEAN in 2020.

The two sides in a joint photo. (photo: Thuy Linh)

For his part, Ambassador Prasanna Gamage thanked the host for the warm reception and pledged that he would try his best to contribute to consolidating and developing the Sri Lanka - Vietnam relations, including defence cooperation in the coming time.

Disclaimer

Ministry of National Defense of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 02:54:03 UTC
