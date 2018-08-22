Log in
Ministry of National Defense of Socialist Repu : Vietnam, US enhance defense cooperation

08/22/2018 | 06:52am CEST

(Bqp.vn) - Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Defense Minister, received US Army Pacific Command (USARPAC) Commanding General Robert B. Brown at the Headquarters of the Ministry of National Defense in Hanoi on August 20.

Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang receiving General Robert B. Brown.

At the meeting, Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang welcomed Gen. Robert Brown to Vietnam as a co-chair of the 42nd Pacific Armies Management Seminar (PAMS-42) in Hanoi, and hoped that the seminar would be successful, leaving a strong impression of the country, its people and military on participants. Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang also affirmed that along with the fine Vietnam - US comprehensive partnership, the bilateral defense cooperation, including that between the two armies, has developed in many fields such as delegation exchanges at all levels, war consequence relief, search and rescue, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and experience sharing in UN peacekeeping operations.

Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang and delegates in a joint photo.

For his part, General Robert B. Brown stressed that the first co-host of PAMS-42 of Vietnam and the US was an important premise and the ground for the two armies to continue to develop their cooperation in the coming time.

Disclaimer

Ministry of National Defense of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 04:51:07 UTC
