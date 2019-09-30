Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of National Defense of Socialist Repu : Vietnam, US strengthen defence ties

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 03:13am EDT

(Bqp.vn) - Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Defence Minister hosted a reception for US Ambassador Daniel J. Kritenbrink on September 27.

At the reception. (photo: Thuy Linh)

Speaking at the reception, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh suggested that Vietnam and the US would enhance bilateral cooperation on navigation, maritime security and the settlement of war consequences. He also believed that the cooperation between the two countries would contribute actively to maintaining and promoting peace, stability and development in the Indo-Pacific region.

For his part, Ambassador Kritenbrink reaffirmed that the US always considers Vietnam as a key partner in the region and hope to accelerate cooperation with the country. He expressed his belief that the bilateral defence ties would be enhanced in the time ahead.

Also at the reception, Major General Stephen Sklenka, Director of the US Strategic Planning and Policy Directorate, briefed the host on outcomes of the meeting between his delegation and the Foreign Relations Department under the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence. Accordingly, the two agencies agreed to build roadmaps and plans in order to implement the cooperation programme between the two defence ministries in 2019 and the coming time.

Disclaimer

Ministry of National Defense of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 07:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:39aThomas Cook customers may face two-month delay for refunds - watchdog
RE
03:38aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Quarterly non-financial accounts for the Institutional Sectors
PU
03:35aSouth African rand weaker as investors seek shelter in dollar
RE
03:34aOil major Total closes purchase of Anadarko's Mozambique LNG asset
RE
03:32aUK shares little changed, GSK gains
RE
03:29aEXCLUSIVE : Fintech firm Revolut to hire 3500 staff in global push with Visa
RE
03:28aChina says China-US 'decoupling' would harm both sides
RE
03:18aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $62.51 a barrel Friday, 27 September 2019
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : SEARS : Forever 21 latest retailer to file for bankruptcy
2SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilie..
3RIO TINTO LIMITED : RIO TINTO : scraps plans for Canadian iron ore unit sale, floatation - WSJ
4Oil prices fall as China's economic outlook still weak
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : South Korean unit denies report of pullout

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group