Ministry of National Defense of Socialist Repu : Vietnam, US strengthen defence ties

(Bqp.vn) - Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Defence Minister hosted a reception for US Ambassador Daniel J. Kritenbrink on September 27.

At the reception. (photo: Thuy Linh)

Speaking at the reception, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh suggested that Vietnam and the US would enhance bilateral cooperation on navigation, maritime security and the settlement of war consequences. He also believed that the cooperation between the two countries would contribute actively to maintaining and promoting peace, stability and development in the Indo-Pacific region.

For his part, Ambassador Kritenbrink reaffirmed that the US always considers Vietnam as a key partner in the region and hope to accelerate cooperation with the country. He expressed his belief that the bilateral defence ties would be enhanced in the time ahead.

Also at the reception, Major General Stephen Sklenka, Director of the US Strategic Planning and Policy Directorate, briefed the host on outcomes of the meeting between his delegation and the Foreign Relations Department under the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence. Accordingly, the two agencies agreed to build roadmaps and plans in order to implement the cooperation programme between the two defence ministries in 2019 and the coming time.