Ministry of National Defense of Socialist Repu : Vietnam expands defense cooperation with Russia

(Bqp.vn) - Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, member of the Party Central Committee, permanent member of the Central Military Commission, Deputy Minister of National Defense, on September 25 received a delegation of the Department of International Military Cooperation under the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, led by Major General A.I.Zinchenko, Deputy Director of the Department, at the headquarters of Vietnam's Ministry of National Defense.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh and Major General A.I.Zinchenko. (photo: Thuy Linh)

At the meeting, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh stressed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people will never forget the former Soviet Union's (present Russia) assistance in wartime. The special relationship between Vietnam and Russia, particularly defense cooperation, has been promoted by the two sides in a more practical and effective manner. Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh suggested in the comingtime, two sides boosted cooperation activities between the two militaries more practical and effective.

For his part, Major General A.I.Zinchenko announced to Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh the results of the Second Joint Working Group meeting on the same day; and affirmed that Russia would continue to cooperate with Vietnam in education and training, sharing experiences in UN peacekeeping operations…