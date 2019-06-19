Log in
Ministry of National Defense of Socialist Repu : Vietnam treasures defence ties with China

06/19/2019

(Bqp.vn) - Lieutenant General Tran Quang Phuong, Deputy Chief of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) received a delegation from the Institute of Politics under the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) National Defence University led by Deputy Head of the institute Colonel Bu Duanhua in Hanoi on June 17.

At the reception. (photo: Thuy Linh)

At the reception, Lieutenant General Tran Quang Phuong affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its friendship and cooperation with China. Accordingly, the two countries' leaders have agreed to strengthen bilateral relations, including defence ties, during their meetings. The defence ties have enjoyed positive development, reflected through regular meetings between high-ranking military leaders, he added.

For his part, Bu Duanhua said that the recent visit by Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe has created a firm foundation for bilateral defence cooperation. He also expressed his belief that the defence collaboration will develop further in the time ahead.

Disclaimer

Ministry of National Defense of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 09:18:03 UTC
