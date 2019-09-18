Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Natural Resources of Guyana : Press Release – Ministry of Natural Resources updates on action on dragga at Parabara Village

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

Acknowledging the concerns of the South Rupununi District Council (SRDC) regarding the presence of a 'dragga' at the Parabara Village in South Rupununi, the Ministry wishes to offer an update on the steps made so far for the structure's removal.

Upon immediate awareness of the structure's presence, an investigation was launched by the Ministry and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission which saw the issuing of an Order to Remove in June, 2019. A follow up visit was made in late August. During the visit Mining Engineer Donnell Perry and Mines Officer Nial Gravesande observed one river dredge parked on the left side of the Kuyuwini River. There were no signs of disturbance of the river banks or turbid water and the dredge showed no signs of being worked recently. On the part of the GGMC and the Ministry, there is evidence from pictures of the dredge and the observance that the dredge has not operated.

However, the visit also revealed that there was no fuel present and there was insufficient skilled manpower to effect immediate removal of the dredge from the location.

Most recently (September 10th), a meeting was held between the operator and the GGMC whereby the operator indicated that arrangements were made to move the dredge by shipping fuel into the area. However, the fuel supply which was temporarily stored at Couradinau was lost to a mysterious fire. Another shipment has since been mobilised.

Should this not be done in the agreed time, the GGMC will employ its own expertise and resources and effect removal of the structure.

The Ministry and the GGMC wishes to inform the public that the matter is under the control of both agencies and that the threat of imminent mining as suggested is not substantiated on the ground.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Natural Resources of Guyana published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 16:21:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:40pFed Steps Into Repo Market to Control Rates; What -2-
DJ
12:40pFed Steps Into Repo Market to Control Rates; What to Watch at Fed Meeting; Mortgage Rates Decline
DJ
12:32pAEM ASSOCIATION OF EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS : Joins Tariff Reform Coalition
PU
12:28pU.S. Housing Starts Rose Significantly in August --Update
DJ
12:27pECB should take climate change into account - Villeroy
RE
12:22pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Technology Advisory Committee to Meet on October 3
PU
12:22pMINISTRY OF NATURAL RESOURCES OF GUYANA : Press Release – Ministry of Natural Resources updates on action on dragga at Parabara Village
PU
12:22pCEPR CENTER FOR ECONOMIC AND POLICY RESEARCH : Historically Slow Productivity Growth Since 2005 Hampers Wages, Profits
PU
12:21pGerman carbon pricing plan may cost DAX companies billions
RE
12:21pTouchBistro Raises $119 Million in Funding Round Led by Omers
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Shares Slide After 3G Capital Trims Stake -- WSJ
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FedEx Slashes Outlook, Sinking Shares 10% -- WSJ
4CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION : CREDIT MARKETS: Junk-Bond Investors Cut Energy Positions -- WSJ
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreeement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group