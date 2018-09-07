Log in
Ministry of Personnel Public Grievances and Pensi : A group of 90 school children from J&K meet MoS Dr. Jitendra Singh

09/07/2018 | 02:52pm CEST

A group of 90 school children from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), met the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, here today. The children belonging to Bandipora and Samba districts of J&K, comprised 11 girls and 79 boys. They are on 'Bharat Darshan' tour organized by the J&K Police. During their visit, the students have also visited Agra. They have visited various places in Delhi; Qutub Minar, Lal Quila, Lotus Temple and India Gate, among others.

While interacting with the students, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has made efforts to bring development in the state of Jammu & Kashmir. He quoted examples of various projects for J&K such as Ujh Multipurpose project, Shahpur Kandi dam project, construction of world's highest railway bridge on Chenab river in Reasi, setting up of AIIMS and IIMs, etc. He said in Kathua district the Engineering College has started functioning and Medical College will also be opened soon. He also said that north India's first Biotech park will be set up in Kathua in J&K. He also discussed with students about the historical places of Jammu and Kashmir and encouraged them to visit those places. He also said that due attention should be paid to the maintenance and upkeep of the historical places.

Speaking about the 'Kashmir Super 30' initiative, being undertaken by Army in coordination with theCentre for Social Responsibility and Leadership (CSRL), the Minister said that the project aims to support the talented underprivileged students of the economically weaker sections of the State to achieve educational success by providing Engineering entrance exam coaching for JEE (Mains & Advance). He expressed happiness that under this initiative, 32 students have qualified the JEE Mains Exam, 2017-18 and out of these successful students, 7 students have cracked the JEE Advance test and made it to the prestigious IITs. He further said that students of Jammu and Kashmir possess unique talent which needs to be exploited by guiding them towards a prosperous future.

Dr Jitendra Singh also expressed appreciation for J&K police for organizing such tours. The Minister wished the children all success and happiness in their future efforts.

***

BB/NK/PK

Disclaimer

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions of the Republic of India published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 12:51:17 UTC
