Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of Repub : Contracts signed for 23 contract areas under DSF Bid Round-II

Government of India today signed the contracts of the blocks awarded under the Discovered Small Fields (DSF) Bid Round-II with the awardees at New Delhi. The event was presided by Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas & Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, along with Dr. M. M. Kutty, Secretary (P&NG), Dr. V. P. Joy, Director General- Directorate General of Hydrocarbons.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated the awardees and assured them of complete support and assistance from the Government. He reiterated the relentless efforts of the government to enhance domestic hydrocarbon production by putting forth new policy initiatives so that the true potential of Indian sedimentary basins is realized. He said there is huge potential in these reserves and their exploration will positively impact the Indian economy. He said that the overwhelming response received from the bidders, including those from the fresh entrants in the sector, shows that interest in Indian market is rising. Sh Pradhan said that the Bidders have shown confidence in the Indian Government policies, and steps taken for 'ease of doing business'. He said that infrastructure ministries must play an important role for inclusive and rapid growth of the country.

The bid submission process under DSF Bid Round - II was successfully completed on January 30, 2019. The bidding under DSF bid round-II started on 9th August 2018, and 25 contract areas were on offer covering 59 discovered oil and gas fields with an area of 3,042 Sq.kms and prospective resource base of 190 MMT (O+OEG). Out of the total 145 e-bids received, 103 e-bids were received for onland contract areas and 42 e-bids were received for offshore contract areas. As many as 40 companies (Individually or as member of the bidding consortium) have participated in the bid round.

The bids (online first envelopes and hardcopies) were opened on 30th January 2019 at DGH's Noida office in the presence of the bidders. The commercial bids (second envelopes) were opened on 14th February 2019. Subsequently through detailed process of evaluation, 14 Companies (singly or in Consortium) have been awarded 23 Contract Areas spread over ~3,000 Sq. Kms with prospective resource base of ~189 MMT (O+OEG). Out of there 14 Companies, eight are new entrants in the E&P Sector. The Sanganpur block has not been processed being sub-judice.

Contract-wise list of awardees is as under

List of Awardees for 23 Contract Areas for which Bidding was carried out under DSF Bid Round - II are as follows:

Individual Company # Company Name Awarded Contract Area 1 OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED [PSU] RJ/ONDSF/Chinnewala/2018

MB/OSDSF/CA/2018

MB/OSDSF/NMT/2018

MB/OSDSF/SB15/2018

MB/OSDSF/D33/2018 2 Ganges Geo Resources Private Limited [Private Company - New Entrant] CB/ONDSF/Vadatal/2018

CB/ONDSF/D45/2018

KG/ONDSF/Palakollu/2018

KG/ONDSF/Suryaraopeta/2018

MB/OSDSF/D18/2018 3 Arch Softwares Private Limited [Private Company - New Entrant] MB/OSDSF/D31/2018

NEC/OSDSF/D11/2018 4 VEDANTA LIMITED [Private Company] AA/ONDSF/Hazarigaon/2018

KG/ONDSF/Kaza/2018 5 Oil India Limited [PSU] AA/ONDSF/Tulamara/2018

KG/OSDSF/GSKW/2018 6 ARSH Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd. [Private Company - New Entrant] AA/ONDSF/Madhakali/2018 7 KEERTHI INDUSTRIES LIMITED [Private Company - New Entrant] KG/ONDSF/Gokarnapuram/2018 8 Invenire Energy Private Limited [Private Company-New Entrant] AA/ONDSF/Disaijan/2018 9 GEM PETRO E&P PRIVATE LTD. [Private Company] KG/OSDSF/G4/2018 Consortiums # Consortium Partners Name PI (%) Awarded Contract Area 1 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LTD [PSU] 90% AA/ONDSF/Umatara/2018 HINDUSTAN OIL EXPLORATION COMPANY LIMITED [Private Company] 10% 2 Shanti G.D. Ispat and Power Pvt. Ltd. [Private Company- New Entrant] 19% AA/ONDSF/Tiphuk/2018

CB/ONDSF/A1/2018 Bagadiya Brothers Private Limited [Private Company- New Entrant] 70% SHANNO BUSINESS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED [Private Company-New Entrant] 11%

