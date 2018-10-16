Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of Repub : Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas to launch the Road Show for Phase II of Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves on 17th Oct’2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 07:48am CEST

Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will launch the Road Show for Phase II of Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves on 17th Oct'2018, in New Delhi.

In line with the integrated energy policy of Government of India, Union Cabinet accorded 'in principle' approval for Phase-II SPR program which involves creation of additional 6.5 MMT of storage in underground rock caverns and associated facilities at Chandikhol, Odisha (4.0 MMT) and Padur-II, Karnataka (2.5 MMT). (May please see http://pib.nic.in/newsite/PrintRelease.aspx?relid=180215)

In order to explore feasibility of commercialisation of the Phase I SPR at Padur (2.5 MMT) and the proposed Phase II SPRs at Chandikhol, Odisha (4.0 MMT) and Padur II, Karnataka (2.5 MMT), it is planned to solicit investment partners and pursue the initiatives of Phase II SPRs through PPP mode of implementation for construction, filling, and operation respectively and also filling and operation of the existing Phase I SPR at Padur.

To elicit interest and seek feedback from prospective investors, it is planned to conduct roadshows. Based on the evinced interests, a suitable model for on-boarding of investors/PPP partners will be prepared for an international competitive bidding for wider participation.

The roadshow will outline the Phase I and Phase II SPR programs along with technical details, plausible financial models and the implementation modalities.

YB

Disclaimer

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Republic of India published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 05:47:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48aMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY AND FISHERIES OF KINGDOM : Innlegg på konferanse med norske og kinesiske bedrifter
PU
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
08:47aU.S. government posts widest deficit since 2012
RE
08:43aStill one-in-four chance of no-deal Brexit, say economists - Reuters poll
RE
08:37aThai September tourist arrivals up 2.13 percent year-on-year - tourism ministry
RE
08:36aTomTom earnings beat expectations on digital mapping sales
RE
08:35aTrump rhetoric unhelpful for trade talks, says EU's Malmstrom
RE
08:33aEnding austerity could push UK tax to highest since 1940s - IFS
RE
08:19aDESTATIS FEDERAL STATISTICAL OFFICE OF GERMANY : Tax paid on fewer cigarettes in the third quarter of 2018
PU
08:19aIMPORT PRICES IN AUGUST 2018 : +4.8% on August 2017
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer complications at 65
2NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise, Driven By Oil-company Gains
3JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : European Firms Mull Moving Financial Contracts as Brexit L..
4URANIUM ENERGY CORP. : URANIUM ENERGY: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
5OROCOBRE LIMITED : OROCOBRE : Annual Report to Shareholders OROCOBRE_Annual-Report-2018_FINAL.pdf

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.