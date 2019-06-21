Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of Repub : Monthly Production Report for May,2019

Crude Oil

Crude oil production [1] during May,2019 was2800.12 TMT which is3.37% lower than target and6.91 % lower when compared with May2018.Cumulative crude oil production during April-May, 2019 was 5518.61 TMT which is 1.92% lower than target for the period and6.82% lower than production during corresponding period of last year.Unit-wise and State-wise crude oil production is given at Annexure-I. Unit-wise crude oil production for the month of May, 2019 and cumulatively for the period April-May, 2019 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-1 and month-wise in Figure-1.

Table-1: Crude Oil Production (in TMT)

Oil Company Target May (Month) April-May (Cumulative) 2019-20 (Apr-Mar) 2019-20 2018-19 % over last year 2019-20 2018-19 % over last year Target Prod.* Prod. Target Prod.* Prod. ONGC 22153.90 1763.91 1759.58 1840.93 95.58 3456.28 3450.35 3618.26 95.36 OIL 3424.90 284.90 273.95 285.02 96.12 561.29 539.16 559.36 96.39 PSC Fields 9463.34 848.92 766.59 881.91 86.92 1608.95 1529.10 1745.17 87.62 Total 35042.15 2897.74 2800.12 3007.86 93.09 5626.51 5518.61 5922.78 93.18

Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional

Figure-1: Monthly Crude Oil Production

Unit-wise production details with reasons for shortfall are as under:

Crude oil production by ONGC during May, 2019 was 1759.58 TMT which is marginally lower by 0.25%than the monthly target and4.42%lower when compared with May,2018. Cumulative crude oil production by ONGC during April-May, 2019 was 3450.35 TMT which is 0.17%lower than target for the period andlowerby 4.64% thanproduction during corresponding period of last year. Major reasons for lower production is less off take by consumers in Tripura, Cauvery & Rajahmundry. Crude oil production by OIL during May, 2019 was273.95 TMT which is 3.84%lower than monthly target and 3.88% lower when compared with May, 2018. Cumulative crude oil production by OIL during April-May, 2019 was 539.16 TMT which is 3.94% lower than target for the period and3.61%lower than production during the corresponding period of last year. Major reasons for lower production is less than planned contribution from work over wells and drilling wells. Crude oil production by Pvt/JVs during May,2019 was 766.59 TMT which is 9.70%lower than the monthly target and 13.08%lowerthanMay, 2018.Cumulative crude oil production by Pvt/JVs during April-May, 2019 was 1529.10 TMT which is 4.96%lowerthan target for the period and 12.38% lower than the production during the corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

v RJ-ON-90/1 (CEIL): Deficit is from Mangla due to delay in 45 FM infills.

v Lower work over (WO) and production enhancement activities due to one work over rig being taken offline for mandatory maintenance and HSE compliance.

v Operational issues in Bhagyam, Aishwarya, ABHand RDG fields.

v CB-ONN-2005/9 (Mercator): Stoppage in from Jyoti-1 is stopped. Well closed for long term pressure build up study and could not be put back in production due to non-grant of EC for development campaign.

v The other discovery well, Jyoti-2 is not yet activated and is under WO from 31.03.19.

The delay in drilling the new development well is primarily due to non-grant of EC for development campaign till date.

Natural Gas

Natural gas production during May,2019 was 2738.92 MMSCM which is 0.4% higher when compared with May, 2018 but4.81% lower than the target for the month. Cumulative natural gas production during April-May, 2019 was 5394.81MMSCM which is marginally higher by 0.07% than the production during corresponding period of last yearbut 4.56% lower than target for the period.Unit-wise and state-wise natural gas production is given at Annexure-II . Unit-wise natural gas production for the month of May, 2019 and cumulatively for the period April-May, 2019 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-2 and month-wise in Figure-2.

Table-2: Natural Gas Production (MMSCM)

Oil Company Target May (Month) April-May (Cumulative) 2019-20 (Apr-Mar) 2019-20 2018-19 % over last year 2019-20 2018-19 % over last year Target Prod.* Prod. Target Prod.* Prod. ONGC 25848.00 2132.22 2082.39 1981.56 105.09 4226.64 4120.10 3953.58 104.21 OIL 3309.59 287.21 230.89 227.44 101.52 563.79 455.38 448.86 101.45 PSC Fields 5395.20 457.99 425.64 519.00 82.01 862.32 819.34 988.51 82.89 Total 34552.79 2877.42 2738.92 2728.00 100.40 5652.75 5394.81 5390.94 100.07

Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional

Figure-2: Monthly Natural Gas Production

Natural gas production by ONGC during May, 2019 was 2082.39 MMSCM which is 5.09% higher when compared with May, 2018but 2.34% lower than the monthly target. Cumulative natural gas production by ONGC duringApril-May, 2019 was 4120.10 MMSCM which is 4.21% higher than the production during the corresponding period of the last year but 2.52% lower than the cumulative target. Natural gas production by OIL during May, 2019 was 230.89 MMSCM which is 1.52% higher than May, 2018 but 19.61% lower than the monthly target. Cumulative natural gas production by OIL during April-May, 2019 was 455.38 MMSCM which is target 1.45% higher than the production during the corresponding period of last year but 19.23% lower than the cumulative.Major reason for lower production is l oss of potential in Deohal area due to presence of CO 2 in production stream and blockade in operational areas. Natural gas production by Pvt/JVs during May,2019 was 425.64 MMSCM which is 7.06% lower than the monthly target and17.99% lower when compared with May, 2018. Cumulative natural gas production by Pvt/JVs during April-May, 2019 was 819.34MMSCM which is 4.98% lower than the cumulative target and17.11% lower than the production during the corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

KG-DWN-98/3 (RIL): MA field ceased production and closure of 2 wells in D1D3 field. KG-OSN-2001/3 (ONGC): Delay inanticipated production from well DDW D-5. AAP-ON-94/1 (HOEC): Less Production due to low consumer demand. Raniganj East CBM Block (ESSAR): Few wells closed for planned maintenance and refrac jobs. Major customer 'Matix' operational shutdown.

Refinery Production (in terms of crude oil processed)

Refinery productionduring May, 2019 was 21577.85TMT which is 0.51% lower than the target for the month and2.98% lowerwhen compared with May, 2018. Cumulative production during April-May, 2019 was 42280.91 TMT which is 1.61% higher than the target for the period and0.44% higher than the production during corresponding period of last year. Unit-wise production is given at Annexure-III. Company-wise production for the month of May, 2019 and cumulatively for the period April-May, 2019 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-3 and month-wise in Figure-3.

Table 3: Refinery Production (TMT)

Oil Company Target May (Month) April-May (Cumulative) 2019-20 (Apr-Mar) 2019-20 2018-19 % over last year 2019-20 2018-19 % over last year Target Prod.* Prod. Target Prod.* Prod. CPSE 145944 12344.01 11896.24 12792.66 92.99 24010.68 23159.56 24427.91 94.81 IOCL 69900 5924.86 5926.70 6285.17 94.30 11459.86 11461.14 11595.05 98.85 BPCL 30900 2700.00 2760.62 2680.43 102.99 5269.99 5333.85 5191.47 102.74 HPCL 16499 1556.00 1351.27 1546.91 87.35 2963.00 2441.14 3014.01 80.99 CPCL 10400 930.00 904.24 841.22 107.49 1830.00 1744.15 1703.48 102.39 NRL 2800 259.10 223.31 213.79 104.45 509.80 464.01 438.24 105.88 MRPL 15400 970.00 722.30 1219.28 59.24 1970.00 1701.29 2473.05 68.79 ONGC 46 4.06 7.81 5.87 133.08 8.03 14.00 12.61 111.00 JVs 18755 1588.00 1787.38 1691.43 105.67 3126.00 3509.03 3192.08 109.93 BORL 7800 660.00 704.56 640.08 110.07 1300.00 1375.62 1102.43 124.78 HMEL 10955 928.00 1082.82 1051.35 102.99 1826.00 2133.42 2089.65 102.09 Private 88041 7757.00 7894.24 7757.00 101.77 14473.94 15612.32 14473.94 107.87 RIL 69145 5967.28 6137.46 5967.28 102.85 10954.38 12143.46 10954.38 110.85 EOL 18896 1789.72 1756.77 1789.72 98.16 3519.55 3468.86 3519.55 98.56 TOTAL 252740 21689.02 21577.85 22241.09 97.02 41610.62 42280.91 42093.92 100.44

Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional

Figure 3: Monthly Refinery Production

CPSE Refineries' production during May, 2019 was 11896.24TMT which is 3.63% lower than the target for the month and 7.01%lowerwhen compared with May, 2018. Cumulative production by CPSE refineries during April-May, 2019 was 23159.56 TMT which is 3.54% lower than the target for the period and5.19% lower than the production during corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall of refinery production in some CPSE refineries are as under:

HPCL, Mumbai: Lower due to planned shutdown of secondary units. HPCL, Visakh: Lower due to crude mix impact. CPCL, Manali: Lower due to non receipt of crude vessel at oil jetty BD-3 owing to repair work by Chennai Port. NRL, Numaligarh: Lower due to lower crude receipt. MRPL, Mangalore: Lower due to restrictionsin supply of water to refinery.

3.2 Production in JV refineriesduring May, 2019 was 1787.38TMT which is 12.56% higher than the target for the month and5.67% higherwhen compared with May, 2018.Cumulative production by JVs refineries during April-May, 2019 was 3509.03 TMT which is 12.25% higher than the target for the period and9.93%higherthan the production during corresponding period of last year.

3.3 Production in private refineriesduring May, 2019 was 7894.24TMT which is higherby 1.77% than the target both for the month andcorresponding month of last year. Cumulative production by private refineries during April-May, 2019 was 15612.32 TMT which is higher by 7.87% than the target and corresponding period of last year.

3.4 Refinery-wise details of the capacity utilization and production of petroleum products during the month of May, 2019 and cumulatively for the period April-May, 2019vis-à-vis April-May,2018 are given atAnnexures -IV and Vrespectively.

Click here to Annexure-I

Click here to Annexure-2

Click here to Annexure-3

Click here to Annexure-4

Click here to Annexure-5

