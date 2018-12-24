Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of Repub : Monthly Production Report for November, 2018

Crude Oil

Crude oil productionduring November, 2018 was2780.60TMT which is9.54% lower than target and3.47% lower when compared with November, 2017.Cumulative crude oil production during April-November, 2018 was 23075.19 TMT which is 5.26% lower than target for the period and3.63% lower than production during corresponding period of last year.Unit-wise and State-wise crude oil production is given at Annexure-I. Unit-wise crude oil production for the month of November, 2018 and cumulatively for the period April-November, 2018 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-1 and month-wise in Figure-1.

Table-1: Crude Oil Production (in TMT)

Oil Company Target November (Month) April-November (Cumulative) 2018-19 (Apr-Mar) 2018-19 2017-18 % over last year 2018-19 2017-18 % over last year Target Prod.* Prod. Target Prod.* Prod. ONGC 23040.00 1923.60 1705.36 1795.29 94.99 15094.29 14146.89 14986.62 94.40 OIL 3738.00 315.52 272.93 279.54 97.63 2431.15 2241.63 2260.48 99.17 PSC Fields 10233.60 834.55 802.31 805.84 99.56 6831.59 6686.67 6696.65 99.85 Total 37011.60 3073.68 2780.60 2880.67 96.53 24357.02 23075.19 23943.75 96.37

Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional

Figure-1: Monthly Crude Oil Production

Unit-wise production details with reasons for shortfall are as under:

Crude oil production by ONGC during November, 2018 was 1705.36 TMT which is 11.35%lower than the monthly target and5.01%lower when compared with November, 2017. Cumulative crude oil production by ONGC during April-November, 2018 was 14146.89TMT which is 6.28%lower than target for the period andlowerby 5.60% thanproduction during corresponding period of last year. Reason for shortfall are as under:

ESP problem in wells of NBP field. Rig deployment post monsoon has started.

Loss from WO-16 and B-127 fields in the absence of MOPUs Sagar Samrat and Sagar Laxmi.

Sub-sea leakage some well fluid lines of Mumbai High & Neelam Heera Asset, leading to flow restriction.

Increase in water cut / decline in liquid production in various fields of Mehsana, Assam and Rajahmundry Assets. Crude oil production by OIL during November, 2018 was272.93 TMT which is 13.50%lower than monthly target and 2.37% lower when compared with November, 2017. Cumulative crude oil production by OIL during April-November, 2018 was 2241.63 TMT which is 7.80% lower than target for the period and0.83% lower than production during the corresponding period of last year. Major reason for lower production is less than planned contribution from work over wells and drilling wells. Crude oil production by Pvt/JVs during November, 2018 was 802.31 TMT which is 3.86% lower than the monthly target and0.44%lowerthanNovember, 2017.Cumulative crude oil production by Pvt/JVs during April-November, 2018 was 6686.67TMT which is 2.12%lowerthan target for the period and marginally lower by0.15% than the production during the corresponding period of last year.Major reasons for lower production are:



Major deficit in production is from Mangala due to delay in Mangala Processing Terminal (MPT) Upgrade and 45 infills.

Decline in production from stage-I wells and delay in stage-II wells in the Aishwarya Barmer Hill (ABH) field.

Around 65 oil wells are closed due to various reasons like high water cut, require Work-over-Job (WOJ), etc. 32 wells are closed due to liquid handling constraint at MPT plant (CEIL).

2.Natural Gas

Natural gas productionduring November, 2018 was 2731.79 MMSCM which is 7.03% lower than the target for the month and0.62% higher when compared with November, 2017. Cumulative natural gas production during April-November, 2018 was 21783.74MMSCM which is 7.57% lower than target for the period and0.69% lower than the production during corresponding period of last year.Unit-wise and state-wise natural gas production is given at Annexure-II. Unit-wise natural gas production for the month of November, 2018 and cumulatively for the period April-November, 2018 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-2 and month-wise in Figure-2.

Table-2: Natural Gas Production (MMSCM)

Oil Company Target November (Month) April-November (Cumulative) 2018-19 (Apr-Mar) 2018-19 2017-18 % over last year 2018-19 2017-18 % over last year Target Prod.* Prod. Target Prod.* Prod. ONGC 25981.00 2179.63 2091.44 1957.57 106.84 17187.71 16219.29 15650.38 103.64 OIL 3120.00 262.44 226.88 235.50 96.34 2123.53 1828.14 1960.01 93.27 PSC Fields 6498.11 496.43 413.47 521.80 79.24 4256.29 3736.31 4325.78 86.37 Total 35599.11 2938.51 2731.79 2714.86 100.62 23567.53 21783.74 21936.16 99.31

Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional

Figure-2: Monthly Natural Gas Production

Natural gas production by ONGC during November, 2018 was 2091.44 MMSCM which is 4.05% lower than the monthly targetbut 6.84% higher when compared with November, 2017. Cumulative natural gas production by ONGC duringApril-November, 2018 was 16219.29MMSCM which is 5.63% lower than the cumulative target but3.64% higher than the production during the corresponding period of the last year. Some of the reasons for shortfall against monthly target are as under:

Gas Production from Eastern Offshore remained restricted.

Less than planned gas production from WO-16 and B-127 fields in the absence of MOPUs Sagar Samrat and Sagar Laxmi.

Decline of pressure/potential in GS-4 Gas cap reservoir in Gandhar. Natural gas production by OIL during November, 2018 was 226.88 MMSCM which is 13.55% lower than the monthly targetand3.66% lower than November, 2017. Cumulative natural gas production by OIL during April-November, 2018 was 1828.14 MMSCM which is 13.91% lower than the cumulative target and6.73% lower than the production during the corresponding period of last year.Major reason for lower production is due to lower gas production potential because of loss of production from few high production wells in Deohal area (Corrosion due to CO 2 ). Natural gas production by Pvt/JVs during November, 2018 was 413.47 MMSCM which is 16.71% lower than the monthly target and20.76% lower when compared with November, 2017. Cumulative natural gas production by Pvt/JVs during April-November, 2018 was 3736.31MMSCM which is 12.22% lower than the cumulative target and13.63% lower than the production during the corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:



Sohagpur West CBM Block: Underperformance of CBM wells. Production impacted due to the constraint imposed by IFFCO on CBM offtake. (RIL)

RJ-ON/6: Less offtake by buyer. Low gas production due to stuck up in two wells. (Focus Energy Ltd)

Refinery Production (in terms of crude oil processed)

Refinery productionduring November, 2018 was 21108.21TMT which is 1.73%higher than the target for the month but 0.57%lowerwhen compared with November, 2017. Cumulative production during April-November, 2018 was 171649.23 TMT which is 1.69% higher than the target for the period and3.51% higher than the production during corresponding period of last year. Unit-wise production is given at Annexure-III. Company-wise production for the month of November, 2018 and cumulatively for the period April-November, 2018 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-3 and month-wise in Figure-3.

Table 3: Refinery Production (TMT)

Oil Company Target November (Month) April-November (Cumulative) 2018-19 (Apr-Mar) 2018-19 2017-18 % over last year 2018-19 2017-18 % over last year Target Prod.* Prod. Target Prod.* Prod. CPSE 147759 12029.91 12651.15 12477.51 101.39 98347.84 100385.07 95265.78 105.37 IOCL 71150 6170.11 6223.98 6130.77 101.52 47817.02 48134.67 45863.05 104.95 BPCL 29000 1753.48 2568.42 2491.63 103.08 19123.78 20538.59 17913.20 114.66 HPCL 18000 1504.56 1545.57 1358.79 113.75 11933.29 12350.94 12078.08 102.26 CPCL 10500 937.50 627.28 834.18 75.20 7030.00 6827.83 7030.71 97.11 NRL 2850 234.25 253.49 242.57 104.50 1905.21 1935.64 1893.59 102.22 MRPL 16200 1425.00 1428.39 1412.43 101.13 10500.00 10559.03 10434.30 101.20 ONGC 59 5.01 4.02 7.14 56.24 38.53 38.36 52.85 72.58 JVs 17240 1542.00 1532.98 1220.62 125.59 11040.00 11411.28 9317.40 122.47 BORL 6400 650.00 490.21 203.05 241.43 3800.00 3086.90 4413.87 69.94 HMEL 10840 892.00 1042.77 1017.58 102.48 7240.00 8324.38 4903.54 169.76 Private 88896 7177.33 6924.09 7531.75 91.93 59401.63 59852.88 61251.52 97.72 RIL 70470 5823.66 5913.97 5823.66 101.55 47477.30 46515.17 47477.30 97.97 NEL 18426 1353.67 1010.11 1708.09 59.14 11924.33 13337.71 13774.22 96.83 TOTAL 253895 20749.24 21108.21 21229.87 99.43 168789.47 171649.23 165834.70 103.51

Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional

Figure 3: Monthly Refinery Production

CPSE Refineries' production during November, 2018 was 12651.15TMT which is 5.16%higher than the target for the month and1.39%higher when compared with November, 2017. Cumulative production by CPSE refineries during April-November, 2018 was 100385.07 TMT which is 2.07% higher than the target for the period and 5.37% higher than the production during corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall of refinery production in some CPSE refineries are as under:

IOCL, Guwahati: Throughput is lower due to CDU idling for DCU shutdown.

IOCL, Haldia: Throughput is lower due to CDU-2 shutdown for furnace jobs.

CPCL, Manali: Throughput is lower due to M&I shutdown of CDU-2 / FCCU.

3.2 Production in JV refineriesduring November, 2018 was 1532.98TMT which is 0.59% lower than the target for the month but 25.59% higherwhen compared with November, 2017.Cumulative production by JVs refineries during April-November, 2018 was 11411.28TMT which is 3.36% higher than the target for the period and22.47%higherthan the production during corresponding period of last year.Crude throughput of BORL-Bina Refinery was lower due to secondary processing units were under startup & stabilisation phase after the completion of turnaround activities.

3.3 Production in private refineriesduring November, 2018 was 6924.09TMT which is lowerby 3.53% than the target for the month and8.07% lowerwhen compared with November, 2017. Cumulative production by private refineries during April-November, 2018 was 59852.88 TMT which is 0.76% higher than the target for the period butlowerby 2.28% compared to production during corresponding period of last year.