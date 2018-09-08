Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of Repub : Shri Dharmendra Pradhan emphasizes on a clean, efficient and affordable mobility system;

The Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has emphasized on a clean, efficient and affordable mobility system. In his opening remarks at the Global Mobility Summit 2018 here today, he said that despite changing global trends, consumption of petrol and diesel in India is growing in excess of 5% per annum. Whatever be the scenario of the growth of Electric vehicles, India would still need higher refining capacities. To achieve cleaner emissions, the Minister added, India will leapfrog from BS-IV to BS-VI standards, and the NCT of Delhi has already switched to the better fuel since April this year. Shri Pradhan said the Government has already implemented fuel efficiency norms for commercial heavy vehicles.

Talking about the gas based transportation solutions, the Minister said that the use of CNG, LNG and Bio-CNG is being promoted in the sector, and there are plans in place to have about 10,000 CNG stations within a decade, covering over half of the country. On the issue of promoting LNG as a fuel for long distance transportation by heavy commercial vehicles, Shri Pradhan informed about the efforts being made by Public sector oil companies and some private enterprises in setting up LNG distribution infrastructure. He said that 12 bio-refineries are being set up and steps are being taken to achieve 10% ethanol blending. Soon, Bio-ATF and Bio-CNG policies will be formulated. Indian Oil has tied up with the Delhi Government to introduce 50 Hydrogen enriched CNG buses next year. On the issue of Electric Vehicles, Sh Pradhan said that there are challenges concerning setting up of infrastructure and economy of converting to EVs, and Inter-ministerial teams are working to put in place a comprehensive policy on the matter.

In the session, Mr Graham Stuart, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, UK, Dr Lam Pin Min, Senior Minister for Health and Transport, Singapore and Mrs Sindisiwe Chikunga, Deputy Minister of Transport, South Africa also participated. All of them outlined the trends and developments in the mobility sector in their respective countries. Mr Stuart appreciated the Indian Government's efforts to provide LPG and Electricity to a large number of citizens.

