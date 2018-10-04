Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of Repub : Shri Dharmendra Pradhanmeets H.E. Union Minister for Construction, Electricity and Energy of Myanmar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 08:08am CEST

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has held a meeting with H.E. U Win Khaing, theUnion Minister for Construction, Electricity and Energy of Myanmar.The MyanmarMinister is on an official visit to India to attend thefirst General Assembly of International Solar Alliance (ISA).

During the meeting, both Ministers discussed issues of bilateral engagement in the hydrocarbon sector. In the Upstream sector, they discussed the current and future investments by Indian companies in Myanmar. Presently, ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) and GAIL have invested in gas producing blocks in Myanmar. OVL also has stakes in exploratory blocks in Myanmar. Indian companies IOCL, NRL and HPCL are exporting petroleum products, lubricants and paraffin wax to Myanmar.The hydrocarbon engagement between the two sides has been steadily strengthening. Indian PSU companies have invested over US $ 1 billion in the upstream and midstream sectors in Myanmar.

Shri Pradhan shared Indian interest to participate in midstream and downstream sectorsin Myanmar, includingsetting up a refinery,storage, distribution and marketing of petroleum products in Myanmar. He also extended proposals to assist Myanmar in training and capacity building in hydrocarbon sector.

This was the second visit of Myanmar Minister to India. During his last visit he had visited Panipat refinery of IOCL. Shri Pradhan noted that Myanmar is an important element of India's 'Act East Policy' and also the friendship bridge to ASEAN countries.

Both Ministers expressed their keenness to work towards further strengthening the bilateral engagements in the hydrocarbon sector and make it one of the important areas of bilateral cooperation between both the countries.

YB

Disclaimer

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Republic of India published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 06:07:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:18aPRIME MINISTER OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : On 11-12 October, Dmitry Medvedev will take part in a meeting of Heads of Government Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Dushanbe
PU
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:15aSouth Africa's rand weakens after World Bank cuts growth forecast
RE
09:12aKenya's earnings from tourism to climb 15 pct this year - minister
RE
09:11aSouth Africa's rand flat as dollar gains, stocks fall
RE
09:10aSaudi, Kuwait, UAE to sign $10 billion Bahrain aid deal - Kuwait newspaper
RE
09:08aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Providing $180 Million to Improve Nepal's Main East–West Highway
PU
09:06aCambodia first half garment exports up 16.1 percent, economy to grow 7 percent - World Bank
RE
08:58aS&P STANDARD & POOR'S : Gateway Lifestyle Group to be removed from the S&P/ASX 200 Index
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE INC : PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Gloomy
2ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Positive Phase III Results for Baloxavir Marboxil in People at High Risk of Compl..
3BANCO BPM : Italian banks face twin challenges of capital and funding
4BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : sees major copper demand boost from China's widening belt and road
5NINTENDO CO., LTD : NINTENDO : Plans New Version of Switch Next Year -- Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.