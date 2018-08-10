Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of Repub : “World Biofuel Day 2018’’ event organized

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 09:35am CEST

'World Biofuel Day 2018' event was organized in New Delhi today, with the Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi addressing a diverse gathering, consisting of farmers, scientists, entrepreneurs, students, government officials, and legislators. On the occasion, Sh Narendra Modi unveiled a Booklet on 'National Policy on Biofuels 2018', and launched 'Pro Active and Responsive facilitation by Interactive and Virtuous Environmental Single window Hub'[PARIVESH]. Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shipping, and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation; Shri Ramvilas Paswan, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; Shri Radha Mohan Singh, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and Environment, Forest & Climate Change; and Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship were also present.

In his welcome address, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said that World Biofuel day is being observed since 2015 to create awareness about the importance of non-fossil fuels as an alternative to conventional fossil fuels and to highlight the various efforts made by the Government in the Biofuel sector. He said that the day reaffirms the Government's commitment to increase farmers' income and improve the environment. Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas said that several steps have been taken to improve the supply of ethanol for the blending programme that has resulted in supplies jumping from 38 crore litres in 2013-14 to about 141 crore litres in the ongoing season. Shri Pradhan said that the Government has notified the new National Policy on Biofuels-2018, which envisages a target of 20% blending of ethanol in petrol by 2030. The policy has widened the scope of raw material for ethanol procurement.

YB

Disclaimer

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Republic of India published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 07:34:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:36aUK economy picks up speed in second quarter but underlying growth still weak
RE
10:31aGoldman Sachs sees orderly Brexit with PM May getting deal through parliament
RE
10:21aGlobal Stocks Drop as Plunge in Turkish Lira Rattles Markets
DJ
10:08aCURRENCIES : Dollar Index Jumps To Around One-year High As Turkey's Lira Gets Rocked
DJ
10:00aFRESENIUS KABI : is one of the Best Workplaces in the field of Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Industry in India
PU
09:55aUNHCR OFFICE OF UNITED NATIONS HIGH COMMISS : New support for refugees also helps hosts — World Bank official
PU
09:55aAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : National Energy Guarantee survives COAG Energy Council
PU
09:46aOil dips on trade dispute, Iran sanctions tighten outlook
RE
09:45aOil dips on trade dispute, Iran sanctions tighten outlook
RE
09:45aDEA DEUTSCHE ERDOEL : joints UN Global Compact
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : At bargain prices, European banks attract value-hungry investors
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Dropbox results top estimates on higher subscriber additions
3LUXOTTICA GROUP : Trade war threatens reign of luxury stocks
4NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Trade, Oil-price Worries Blow Asian Markets Lower
5NOVOZYMES A/S : NOVOZYMES A/S : Interim report for the first half of 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.