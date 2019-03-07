Log in
Ministry of Power of Republic of India : Cabinet approves implementation approval for implementation of 1320 MW Khurja Super Thermal Power Project in Uttar Pradesh

03/07/2019 | 05:48am EST

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister has approved the investment approval for 2x660MW Khurja Super Thermal Power Plant (STPP) in District Bulandshahar of Uttar Pradesh at an estimated cost of Rs.11,089.42 crore and Amelia Coal Mine in District Singraulli, Madhya Pradesh.

The project will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs. 1587.16 crore and will be implemented by THDC India Limited, a Mini Ratna CPSU under the Ministry of Power, Government of India.

The Khurja STPP will be based on Supercritical Technology with two units of capacity 660 MW each, equipped with latest emission control technology to protect the environment and has high efficiency and uses less fuel to generate power. Amelia Coal Mine was allotted to THDC India Limited by Ministry of Coal, Govt. of India in January, 2017.The Khurja STPP will improve the deficit power scenario of Northern Region and particularly of Uttar Pradesh, which has already signed Power Purchase Agreement with THDCIndia Limited for purchase of 60% Power from the Project and the other beneficiary states i.e. Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.

The project is expected to generate substantial direct and indirect employment and overall development of District Bulandshahar and nearby districts of Western Uttar Pradesh. The Khurja STPP will start yielding benefits from 2023-24.

***

AKT/SH

Disclaimer

Ministry of Power of the Republic of India published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 10:47:13 UTC
