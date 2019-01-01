Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of Rep : Mandaviya Says, All Level Crossings on National Highways to be replaced by Overbridges and Underbridges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2019 | 11:54am CET

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has envisaged a plan for replacement of all the level crossing on National Highways by Road Over Bridges (ROBs) or Road Under Bridges (RUBs) and replacement/widening/strengthening of weak and narrow bridges under a scheme Setu Bharatam to ensure safe and smooth flow of traffic and to reduced road fatalities by 50% by 2020. Union Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Chemical & FertilizersShri Mansukh Mandaviya has said that in this direction, Ministry of Road Transport Highways and Ministry of Railways have signed an MOU on 10th November, 2014 to replace all level crossings on National Highways corridors by ROBs/RUBs which are planned to be completed at a total cost of Rs 50,800 crore. The Minister said, a total of 174 ROBs/RUBs are identified under Setu Bharatam scheme, and out of these 93 ROBs have already sanctioned for Rs 7,121 crore. Works of 57 ROBs have already been awarded. He said, the NHAI is also implementing most of the National Highway Development projects in the country. The ROBs/RUBs are generally constructed as a part of major highways development project. Number of ROBs/RUBs by NHAI is 515.

Click here for Minister's vByte

*****

NP/MS/M

Disclaimer

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of the Republic of India published this content on 01 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2019 10:53:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:09pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : GST Revenue collection for December 2018
PU
11:54aMINISTRY OF ROAD TRANSPORT AND HIGHWAYS OF REP : Mandaviya Says, All Level Crossings on National Highways to be replaced by Overbridges and Underbridges
PU
11:49aDEPARTMENT OF FOOD AND PUBLIC DISTRIBUTION OF : Consolidated Summary Status of Uploading of Acts/ Rules/ Regulations/ Notifications etc concerning DFPD on India Code Portal (ICP) as on 31.12.2018
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:49aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Cashew Exports
PU
08:49aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Benefits of RCEP Agreement
PU
08:49aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Impact of Trade Agreements
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
2ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Puts Financial Chief on Paid Leave, Intends to Fire Him--2nd Updat..
3SOUTHERN COMPANY : SOUTHERN COMPANY : Closes Sale of Gulf Power to NextEra Energy
4Activision Blizzard Puts CFO on Paid Leave, Intends to Fire Him
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.