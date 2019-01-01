Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of Rep : Mandaviya Says, All Level Crossings on National Highways to be replaced by Overbridges and Underbridges

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has envisaged a plan for replacement of all the level crossing on National Highways by Road Over Bridges (ROBs) or Road Under Bridges (RUBs) and replacement/widening/strengthening of weak and narrow bridges under a scheme Setu Bharatam to ensure safe and smooth flow of traffic and to reduced road fatalities by 50% by 2020.

Union Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Chemical & Fertilizers

Shri Mansukh Mandaviya has said that in this direction, Ministry of Road Transport Highways and Ministry of Railways have signed an MOU on 10th November, 2014 to replace all level crossings on National Highways corridors by ROBs/RUBs which are planned to be completed at a total cost of Rs 50,800 crore. The Minister said, a total of 174 ROBs/RUBs are identified under Setu Bharatam scheme, and out of these 93 ROBs have already sanctioned for Rs 7,121 crore. Works of 57 ROBs have already been awarded. He said, the NHAI is also implementing most of the National Highway Development projects in the country. The ROBs/RUBs are generally constructed as a part of major highways development project. Number of ROBs/RUBs by NHAI is 515.

