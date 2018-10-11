Log in
Ministry of Shipping of Republic of India : Major Ports Register Positive Growth of 5.12% During April to September, 2018 as Against the Same Period Last Year

10/11/2018 | 09:08am CEST

The major ports in India have recorded a growth of 5.12% and together handled 343.26 Million Tonnes of cargo during the period April to September, 2018 as against 326.54 Million Tonnes handled during the corresponding period of previous year.

For the period from April '17- September 2018, Nine Ports (Kolkata (incl.Haldia), Paradip, Visakhapatnam, Kamarajar, Chennai, Cochin, New Mangalore, JNPT and Deendayal have registered positive growth in traffic.

Cargo traffic handled at Major Ports:

  • The highest growth was registered by Kamarajar Port (19.66%), followed by Cochin(11.51%), Paradip (11.12%),Haldia (10.07%) and Deendayal (10.03%)
  • Kamarajar Port growth was mainly due to increase in traffic of OtherMisc. Cargo by 39.77%, Other Liquids (15.38%), POL by14.67%. and Thermal & Steam Coal by 11.34%.

During the period April to September 2018, Deendayal (Kandla) Port handled the highest volume of traffic i.e. 58.63 Million tonnes (17.08% share), followed by Paradip with 52.90 Million Tonnes (15.41% share), JNPT with 34.81 Million Tonnes (10.14% share), Visakhapatnam with 31.76 Million Tonnes (9.25% share) and Kokata (incl.Haldia) with 29.97 Million Tonnes (8.73%). Together, these five ports handled around 60.62% of Major Port Traffic.

  • Commodity-wise percentage share of POL was maximum i.e. 33.37%, followed by Container (20.99%), Thermal & Steam Coal (14.99%), Other Misc. Cargo (10.80%), Coking & Other Coal (7.71%), Iron Ore & Pellets (5.65%), Other Liquid (4.33%), Finished Fertilizer (0.98%) and FRM (1.19%).

****

NP/MS/MS

Disclaimer

Ministry of Shipping of the Republic of India published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 07:07:08 UTC
