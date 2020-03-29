Ministry of Shipping of Republic of India : Shipping Lines advisednot to impose container detention charges on import and export shipments at Ports

Ministry of Shipping has advised the shipping lines not to impose any container detention charges on import and export shipments for the period from 22nd March,2020 to 14th April,2020(both days inclusive) over and above free time arrangements that is currently agreed and availed as part of any negotiated contractual terms. The Advisory has been issued in order to maintain proper supply lines at the Indian Seaports. During this period, Shipping lines have also been advised not to impose any new or additional charge. This decision is purely one-time measure to deal with present disruptions caused by COVID-19 outbreak.

Following the announcement of the lockdownin the country from 25th March, 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, there has been some disturbance in downstream services, leading to some delay in evacuation of goods from the ports. This has resulted in some cargo owners either suspending their operations or finding it difficult to transport goods/cargo and complete their paperwork, leading to detention of containers without their fault. The Advisory will help in smooth functioning of trade and maintenance of supply chain in the country.

***

YKB/AP