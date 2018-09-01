Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Steel of Republic of India : Binoy Kumar Assumes Charge of Secretary in Steel Ministry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2018 | 10:22am CEST

Binoy Kumar, IAS (TG:83) has taken over as Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Government of India, here today. He had been posted as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry since 21st May 2018. Prior to this, Binoy Kumar held the post of Special Secretary, Logistics, in the Department of Commerce, where he continued to hold additional charge till 31st July 2018.

He also held the post of Director General (Supplies & Disposals), where he developed the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) as a one-stop online public procurement platform, in line with the digital initiatives of the Government of India.

Earlier, he also worked as Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser in the Ministry of External Affairs and Joint Secretary in Ministry of Defence. He has held various key positions in Andhra Pradesh. He now belongs to Telengana Cadre.

*****

MM/SB

Disclaimer

Ministry of Steel of the Republic of India published this content on 01 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2018 08:21:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:42aEU ends trade controls on Chinese solar panels
RE
10:27aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, Botswana agree to raise ties to new level
PU
10:22aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Binoy Kumar Assumes Charge of Secretary in Steel Ministry
PU
09:17aINDUSTRIAL ROBOTICS MARKET 2018-2024 DEVELOPMENT TRENDS, COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS AND KEY MANUFACTURERS REPORT : The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Industrial Robotics Market by type (articulated, cartesian, cylindrical, parallel, scara robots), application (automotive, chemical, rubber, plastics, electrical, electronics), function (assembling, material handling, milling, cutting, processing, painting, dispensing, soldering, welding) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North Am
AQ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
08:40aChina's Meituan Dianping sets HK IPO valuation at up to $55 billion - sources
RE
08:38aHNA Group trims debt nearly 11 percent, or $11.6 billion, in first half
RE
08:32aCANCER RESEARCH UK : News digest – blood cancer immunotherapy, energy drink ban, ‘no-deal’ Brexit plans and our Annual Review
PU
07:27aFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : J.T.M. Provisions Company Recalls Cooked Ground Beef Products Due To Possible Listeria Contamination
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. to move ahead with Mexico trade pact, keep talking to Canada
2TESLA : TESLA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors..
3JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : U.S. fund managers trim bank stocks on profit worries
4DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Executive Exits as Turnover Continues
5TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Cannabis company Tilray valued at $4.8bn, posts $10m sales

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.