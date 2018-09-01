Ministry of Steel of Republic of India : Binoy Kumar Assumes Charge of Secretary in Steel Ministry

Binoy Kumar, IAS (TG:83) has taken over as Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Government of India, here today. He had been posted as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry since 21st May 2018. Prior to this, Binoy Kumar held the post of Special Secretary, Logistics, in the Department of Commerce, where he continued to hold additional charge till 31st July 2018.

He also held the post of Director General (Supplies & Disposals), where he developed the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) as a one-stop online public procurement platform, in line with the digital initiatives of the Government of India.

Earlier, he also worked as Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser in the Ministry of External Affairs and Joint Secretary in Ministry of Defence. He has held various key positions in Andhra Pradesh. He now belongs to Telengana Cadre.

