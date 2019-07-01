Ministry of Steel of Republic of India : CSR activities by CPSEs under Ministry of Steel

As per the Companies Act, 2013, Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) under Ministry of Steel earmark at least 2% of the average net profits made during the three immediately preceding financial years for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. Unspent balance for the previous year, if any, is carried forward to the next year for utilisation for the purpose for which it was allocated.

The details of amount spent on CSR activities by the CPSE under Ministry of Steel during the last three year is as under:-

(Rs. In lakhs)

Name of CPSE 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 Steel Authority of India Limited(SAIL) 2905 2570 3118 Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited(RINL) 853 960 1030 NMDC Ltd. 17418 16937 16724 MOIL Ltd. 1143 962 929 MSTC Ltd. 80 215 200 MECON Ltd. 67 49 17 KIOCL Ltd. 38 16 33

Thrust areas of the CSR activities inter-alia include promotion of education & health, women empowerment, sustainable income generation through Self Help Groups, assistance to divyangs, access to water and sanitation facilities, village development, environment sustenance, Sports Coaching, Promotion of Traditional Art & culture etc. CSR Projects are located in the States of Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha etc. The CSR works benefit society at large, therefore, exact number of beneficiaries due to individual work by CPSEs, location-wise and undertaking-wise, is not measurable and is not maintained.

CSR funds are not allocated State-wise, CSR projects by CPSEs under Ministry of Steel are mainly carried out in periphery of steel plants, steel townships and mines which are predominantly inhabited by Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Castes and Backward population.

This information was given by Minister of Steel, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan in a written reply to the Lok Sabha today.

