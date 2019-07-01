Ministry of Steel of Republic of India : CSR activities by CPSEs under Ministry of Steel

As per the Companies Act, 2013, Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) under Ministry of Steel earmark at least 2% of the average net profits made during the three immediately preceding financial years for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. Unspent balance for the previous year, if any, is carried forward to the next year for utilisation for the purpose for which it was allocated.
The details of amount spent on CSR activities by the CPSE under Ministry of Steel during the last three year is as under:-
(Rs. In lakhs)
|
Name of CPSE
|
2016-17
|
2017-18
|
2018-19
|
Steel Authority of India Limited(SAIL)
|
2905
|
2570
|
3118
|
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited(RINL)
|
853
|
960
|
1030
|
NMDC Ltd.
|
17418
|
16937
|
16724
|
MOIL Ltd.
|
1143
|
962
|
929
|
MSTC Ltd.
|
80
|
215
|
200
|
MECON Ltd.
|
67
|
49
|
17
|
KIOCL Ltd.
|
38
|
16
|
33
Thrust areas of the CSR activities inter-alia include promotion of education & health, women empowerment, sustainable income generation through Self Help Groups, assistance to divyangs, access to water and sanitation facilities, village development, environment sustenance, Sports Coaching, Promotion of Traditional Art & culture etc. CSR Projects are located in the States of Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha etc. The CSR works benefit society at large, therefore, exact number of beneficiaries due to individual work by CPSEs, location-wise and undertaking-wise, is not measurable and is not maintained.
CSR funds are not allocated State-wise, CSR projects by CPSEs under Ministry of Steel are mainly carried out in periphery of steel plants, steel townships and mines which are predominantly inhabited by Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Castes and Backward population.
This information was given by Minister of Steel, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan in a written reply to the Lok Sabha today.
******
YKB/TFK
Disclaimer
Ministry of Steel of the Republic of India published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 10:12:07 UTC