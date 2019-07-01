Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Steel of Republic of India : CSR activities by CPSEs under Ministry of Steel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 06:13am EDT

As per the Companies Act, 2013, Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) under Ministry of Steel earmark at least 2% of the average net profits made during the three immediately preceding financial years for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. Unspent balance for the previous year, if any, is carried forward to the next year for utilisation for the purpose for which it was allocated.

The details of amount spent on CSR activities by the CPSE under Ministry of Steel during the last three year is as under:-

(Rs. In lakhs)

Name of CPSE

2016-17

2017-18

2018-19

Steel Authority of India Limited(SAIL)

2905

2570

3118

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited(RINL)

853

960

1030

NMDC Ltd.

17418

16937

16724

MOIL Ltd.

1143

962

929

MSTC Ltd.

80

215

200

MECON Ltd.

67

49

17

KIOCL Ltd.

38

16

33

Thrust areas of the CSR activities inter-alia include promotion of education & health, women empowerment, sustainable income generation through Self Help Groups, assistance to divyangs, access to water and sanitation facilities, village development, environment sustenance, Sports Coaching, Promotion of Traditional Art & culture etc. CSR Projects are located in the States of Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha etc. The CSR works benefit society at large, therefore, exact number of beneficiaries due to individual work by CPSEs, location-wise and undertaking-wise, is not measurable and is not maintained.

CSR funds are not allocated State-wise, CSR projects by CPSEs under Ministry of Steel are mainly carried out in periphery of steel plants, steel townships and mines which are predominantly inhabited by Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Castes and Backward population.

This information was given by Minister of Steel, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan in a written reply to the Lok Sabha today.

******

YKB/TFK

Disclaimer

Ministry of Steel of the Republic of India published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 10:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:35aECB can provide more stimulus if needed - Lane
RE
06:33aABN AMRO : Port of Rotterdam and Samsung SDS prove that blockchain technology works for DELIVER
PU
06:29aEU top jobs summit suspended, to reconvene at 0900 GMT on Tuesday - spokesman
RE
06:29aFirst battery-powered cruise ship sails for the Arctic
RE
06:26aWorkers at UK's St Fergus Gas plant to be balloted for industrial action
RE
06:22aTrade Truce Prompts Relief Rally for Stocks, Oil, Yuan -- Update
DJ
06:21aTrump talk of easing Huawei ban lifts suppliers' shares despite doubts
RE
06:13aZimbabwe governor says individuals and companies hold $1.3 billion in foreign currency accounts
RE
06:13aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : CSR activities by CPSEs under Ministry of Steel
PU
06:13aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Steel Plants
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LATÉCOÈRE : Latecoere to examine Searchlight's $414 million bid offer
2Oil firms as OPEC+ poised to extend supply cut
3OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
4ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : says Rome must pay fair compensation if it scraps concession
5SAINT-GOBAIN : SAINT-GOBAIN: impact of IFRS16 application

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About