Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Steel of Republic of India : Dharmendra Pradhan assumes charge as Steel Minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 09:29am EDT

Dharmendra Pradhan taking charge as Minister of Steel, MoS Faggan Singh Kulaste(Right) andSteel Secretary, Binoy Kumar (Left)

Union Minister of Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan took charge today afternoon as Steel Minister. He was greeted by Minister of State for Steel, Faggan Singh Kulaste while assuming office. Secretary Steel, Binoy Kumar, SAIL Chairman, Anil Kumar Chaudhary and Senior officials of Steel Ministry received the Minister.

After assuming charge Dharmendra Pradhan was briefed by Secretary Steel regarding the various aspects of the steel sector. Speaking to reporters while assuming charge Steel Minister said that the steel sector is plays a very important part in the growth of our economy and symbolises strength of the manufacturing sector.

He further said that he will strive to achieve all the goals of the National Steel Policy after understanding the intricacies of the sector.

***

MM/ SB

Disclaimer

Ministry of Steel of the Republic of India published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 13:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:42aTSX slides at open after Trump's Mexico tariff threat
RE
09:39aCanadian dollar hits five-month low on potential threat to North American trade
RE
09:37aMexico Continues Trade Pact Process Despite Trump Tariff Threat
DJ
09:35aWall St. falls at open on Trump's Mexico threat
RE
09:34aRETAIL INDUSTRY LEADERS ASSOCIATION : Retailers Warn the Tariff Bill is Adding Up for American Consumers
PU
09:30aDOLLAR INDEX : pares losses briefly after U.S. spending data
RE
09:29aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Dharmendra Pradhan assumes charge as Steel Minister
PU
09:29aU.S. Inflation Picked Up in April
DJ
09:21aMexican president says country will 'overcome' Trump threats, urges national unity
RE
09:21aCanada's Economy Grew Modestly in First Quarter
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : China threatens corporate hit-list on eve of new tariffs on U.S. imports
2BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
3UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses $1bn in first quarterly post-float result
4RENAULT : Past Auto Deals Have Spotted History -- WSJ
5AVIVA : AVIVA : Value of detected claims fraud falls as fraudulent applications rise sharply

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About