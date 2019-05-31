Ministry of Steel of Republic of India : Dharmendra Pradhan assumes charge as Steel Minister

Dharmendra Pradhan taking charge as Minister of Steel, MoS Faggan Singh Kulaste(Right) andSteel Secretary, Binoy Kumar (Left)

Union Minister of Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan took charge today afternoon as Steel Minister. He was greeted by Minister of State for Steel, Faggan Singh Kulaste while assuming office. Secretary Steel, Binoy Kumar, SAIL Chairman, Anil Kumar Chaudhary and Senior officials of Steel Ministry received the Minister.

After assuming charge Dharmendra Pradhan was briefed by Secretary Steel regarding the various aspects of the steel sector. Speaking to reporters while assuming charge Steel Minister said that the steel sector is plays a very important part in the growth of our economy and symbolises strength of the manufacturing sector.

He further said that he will strive to achieve all the goals of the National Steel Policy after understanding the intricacies of the sector.

