Ministry of Steel of Republic of India : Production of Steel

07/01/2019 | 06:13am EDT

The Steel production capacity of the country at present including the details of the units engaged in Steel production are given at Annexure.As per Indian Mineral yearbook, 2017 published by Indian Bureau of Mines,there were 296 reporting mines in 2016-17. Among them, 34 mines were in the Public Sector and 262 in the Private Sector.

Data on gross production, export and consumption of finished steel is given below for the last two years and current year which indicates that gross production has exceeded domestic consumption of the same in each of these periods.

Total Finished Steel (mt)

Gross Production

Export

Consumption

2017-18

126.856

9.619

90.708

2018-19*

131.572

6.361

97.536

April-May2019*

21.91

0.716

16.33

Source: JPC;*provisional

Steel being a deregulated sector, specific decision of setting up of the steel plant and its location is taken by individual steel companies/investors on the basis of commercial consideration and market dynamics.

This information was given by Minister of Steel, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan in a written reply to the Lok Sabha today.

Annexure

Details of Steel Production Capacity & No of units, State Wise 2018-19 (prov.)

  1. PUBLIC SECTOR

('000t)

('000t)

State

Unit

Capacity

Production

Chhattisgarh

Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP)

3925

4447

West Bengal

Durgapur Steel Plant(DSP)

1802

2219

Odisha

Rourkela Steel Plant(RSP)

4400

3658

Jharkhand

Bokaro Steel Plant(BSL)

4360

3833

West Bengal

IISCO Steel Plant (ISP)

2500

1888

West Bengal

Alloy Steel Plant(ASP)

234

101

Tamil Nadu

Salem Steel Plant(SSP)

180

117

Karnataka

Visveswaraya Iron & Steel Plant(VISL)

118

0

TOTAL: Steel Authority of India Limited(SAIL)

17519

16263

Andhra Pradesh

RashtriyaIspat Nigam Limited(RINL)

6300

5233

TOTAL Public Sector

23819

21496

B) PRIVATE SECTOR

('000t)

('000t)

State

Units

Capacity

Production

Andhra Pradesh

29

1905

1617

Arunachal Pradesh

1

74

37

Assam

9

314

79

Bihar

42

1138

536

Chhattisgarh

77

12539

8292

Goa

14

509

408

Gujarat

59

12337

8232

Haryana

10

931

764

Himachal Pradesh

19

698

694

Jammu And Kashmir

8

187

130

Jharkhand

139

15635

12752

Karnataka

29

14148

12677

Kerala

35

622

332

Madhya Pradesh

10

170

482

Maharashtra

64

10884

8670

Meghalaya

7

185

61

Odisha

68

22839

14879

Punjab

119

3878

3435

Rajasthan

39

1093

1101

Tamil Nadu

101

4136

2776

Telangana

33

1774

1212

Tripura

1

30

6

Uttar Pradesh

41

1245

1257

Uttarakhand

23

604

1017

West Bengal

46

5592

3104

Dadra And Nagar Haveli

18

291

277

Daman And Diu

3

41

47

Delhi

2

14

12

Puducherry

11

343

181

Total: Private Sector

1057

114156

85068

Total: Public Sector

9

23819

21496

All Region Total

1066

137975

106564

Source: JPC

******

YKB/TFK

Disclaimer

Ministry of Steel of the Republic of India published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 10:12:07 UTC
About