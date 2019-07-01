Ministry of Steel of Republic of India : Production of Steel

The Steel production capacity of the country at present including the details of the units engaged in Steel production are given at Annexure.As per Indian Mineral yearbook, 2017 published by Indian Bureau of Mines,there were 296 reporting mines in 2016-17. Among them, 34 mines were in the Public Sector and 262 in the Private Sector.

Data on gross production, export and consumption of finished steel is given below for the last two years and current year which indicates that gross production has exceeded domestic consumption of the same in each of these periods.

Total Finished Steel (mt) Gross Production Export Consumption 2017-18 126.856 9.619 90.708 2018-19* 131.572 6.361 97.536 April-May2019* 21.91 0.716 16.33 Source: JPC;*provisional

Steel being a deregulated sector, specific decision of setting up of the steel plant and its location is taken by individual steel companies/investors on the basis of commercial consideration and market dynamics.

Annexure

Details of Steel Production Capacity & No of units, State Wise 2018-19 (prov.)

PUBLIC SECTOR ('000t) ('000t) State Unit Capacity Production Chhattisgarh Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) 3925 4447 West Bengal Durgapur Steel Plant(DSP) 1802 2219 Odisha Rourkela Steel Plant(RSP) 4400 3658 Jharkhand Bokaro Steel Plant(BSL) 4360 3833 West Bengal IISCO Steel Plant (ISP) 2500 1888 West Bengal Alloy Steel Plant(ASP) 234 101 Tamil Nadu Salem Steel Plant(SSP) 180 117 Karnataka Visveswaraya Iron & Steel Plant(VISL) 118 0 TOTAL: Steel Authority of India Limited(SAIL) 17519 16263 Andhra Pradesh RashtriyaIspat Nigam Limited(RINL) 6300 5233 TOTAL Public Sector 23819 21496

B) PRIVATE SECTOR ('000t) ('000t) State Units Capacity Production Andhra Pradesh 29 1905 1617 Arunachal Pradesh 1 74 37 Assam 9 314 79 Bihar 42 1138 536 Chhattisgarh 77 12539 8292 Goa 14 509 408 Gujarat 59 12337 8232 Haryana 10 931 764 Himachal Pradesh 19 698 694 Jammu And Kashmir 8 187 130 Jharkhand 139 15635 12752 Karnataka 29 14148 12677 Kerala 35 622 332 Madhya Pradesh 10 170 482 Maharashtra 64 10884 8670 Meghalaya 7 185 61 Odisha 68 22839 14879 Punjab 119 3878 3435 Rajasthan 39 1093 1101 Tamil Nadu 101 4136 2776 Telangana 33 1774 1212 Tripura 1 30 6 Uttar Pradesh 41 1245 1257 Uttarakhand 23 604 1017 West Bengal 46 5592 3104 Dadra And Nagar Haveli 18 291 277 Daman And Diu 3 41 47 Delhi 2 14 12 Puducherry 11 343 181 Total: Private Sector 1057 114156 85068 Total: Public Sector 9 23819 21496 All Region Total 1066 137975 106564 Source: JPC

