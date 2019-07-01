Ministry of Steel of Republic of India : Production of Steel

The Steel production capacity of the country at present including the details of the units engaged in Steel production are given at Annexure.As per Indian Mineral yearbook, 2017 published by Indian Bureau of Mines,there were 296 reporting mines in 2016-17. Among them, 34 mines were in the Public Sector and 262 in the Private Sector.
Data on gross production, export and consumption of finished steel is given below for the last two years and current year which indicates that gross production has exceeded domestic consumption of the same in each of these periods.
Total Finished Steel (mt)
Gross Production
Export
Consumption
2017-18
126.856
9.619
90.708
2018-19*
131.572
6.361
97.536
April-May2019*
21.91
0.716
16.33
Source: JPC;*provisional
Steel being a deregulated sector, specific decision of setting up of the steel plant and its location is taken by individual steel companies/investors on the basis of commercial consideration and market dynamics.
This information was given by Minister of Steel, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan in a written reply to the Lok Sabha today.
Annexure
Details of Steel Production Capacity & No of units, State Wise 2018-19 (prov.)
-
PUBLIC SECTOR
('000t)
State
Unit
Capacity
Production
Chhattisgarh
Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP)
3925
4447
West Bengal
Durgapur Steel Plant(DSP)
1802
2219
Odisha
Rourkela Steel Plant(RSP)
4400
3658
Jharkhand
Bokaro Steel Plant(BSL)
4360
3833
West Bengal
IISCO Steel Plant (ISP)
2500
1888
West Bengal
Alloy Steel Plant(ASP)
234
101
Tamil Nadu
Salem Steel Plant(SSP)
180
117
Karnataka
Visveswaraya Iron & Steel Plant(VISL)
118
0
TOTAL: Steel Authority of India Limited(SAIL)
17519
16263
Andhra Pradesh
RashtriyaIspat Nigam Limited(RINL)
6300
5233
TOTAL Public Sector
23819
21496
B) PRIVATE SECTOR
('000t)
State
Units
Capacity
Production
Andhra Pradesh
29
1905
1617
Arunachal Pradesh
1
74
37
Assam
9
314
79
Bihar
42
1138
536
Chhattisgarh
77
12539
8292
Goa
14
509
408
Gujarat
59
12337
8232
Haryana
10
931
764
Himachal Pradesh
19
698
694
Jammu And Kashmir
8
187
130
Jharkhand
139
15635
12752
Karnataka
29
14148
12677
Kerala
35
622
332
Madhya Pradesh
10
170
482
Maharashtra
64
10884
8670
Meghalaya
7
185
61
Odisha
68
22839
14879
Punjab
119
3878
3435
Rajasthan
39
1093
1101
Tamil Nadu
101
4136
2776
Telangana
33
1774
1212
Tripura
1
30
6
Uttar Pradesh
41
1245
1257
Uttarakhand
23
604
1017
West Bengal
46
5592
3104
Dadra And Nagar Haveli
18
291
277
Daman And Diu
3
41
47
Delhi
2
14
12
Puducherry
11
343
181
Total: Private Sector
1057
114156
85068
Total: Public Sector
9
23819
21496
All Region Total
1066
137975
106564
Source: JPC
