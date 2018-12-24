Log in
Ministry of Steel of Republic of India : SAIL steel for Bogibeel Bridge

12/24/2018 | 01:15pm CET

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has supplied around 35400 metric tonnes of steel for the construction of Bogibeel Road-cum-Rail Bridge on the river Brahmaputra. This quantity is little more than 50% of the total quantity of steel supplied for the bridge.

SAIL has also supplied TMT rebars, plates and structural for this 4.94 KM long bridge,which has composite welded steel truss girders in its structures. Earlier, SAIL had supplied 90% steel for the construction of the Dhola-Sadiyabridge, which is India's longest bridge.

The 4.9 km-long bridge on the Brahmaputra river is Asia's second longest rail-cum-road bridge. It has a serviceable period of 120 years.

***

MM/SB

Disclaimer

Ministry of Steel of the Republic of India published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 12:14:15 UTC
