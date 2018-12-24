Ministry of Steel of Republic of India : SAIL steel for Bogibeel Bridge

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has supplied around 35400 metric tonnes of steel for the construction of Bogibeel Road-cum-Rail Bridge on the river Brahmaputra. This quantity is little more than 50% of the total quantity of steel supplied for the bridge.

SAIL has also supplied TMT rebars, plates and structural for this 4.94 KM long bridge,which has composite welded steel truss girders in its structures. Earlier, SAIL had supplied 90% steel for the construction of the Dhola-Sadiyabridge, which is India's longest bridge.

The 4.9 km-long bridge on the Brahmaputra river is Asia's second longest rail-cum-road bridge. It has a serviceable period of 120 years.

***

MM/SB