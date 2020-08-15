Ministry of Steel of Republic of India : Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Greets the Nation on the 74th Independence Day

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Steel and Petroleum & Natural Gas has greeted the nation on the 74th Independence day today. In a tweet message 'From Bharat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat: The Wheel of transition' Shri Pradhan said, 'Our priorities on the domestic and international front have undergone major changes under the Modi government. In recent times, there has been much debate about whether a self-reliant India or Atma Nirbhar Bharat is compatible with globalization or internationalism. While internationalism has many positives, it also has its limits as evident during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic crisis. Each country withdrew, and understandably so, for containing the crisis on the domestic front first. Hence, making ourselves self-sufficient is no way an indication that we shirk our international commitments, partnerships and responsibilities but only an unequivocal intent to guard our national security interests.

He further said, 'India has been a responsible global player. Our civilization ethos believes in 'Vasudeiva Kutumbakam' or in the principle of a global family. We treat Nature as our mother and each of its progeny as our extended family. Many of the reforms that were recently announced are aimed at building an ecosystem for wider participation of players for wealth creation and enterpreneurship and mobilising global technology to unleash the power of competitive markets. But this growth trajectory will follow a unique Indian model where domestic interest is prioritised over all else. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India will continue gaining in stature among the global comity of nations.'

