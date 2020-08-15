Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Steel of Republic of India : Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Greets the Nation on the 74th Independence Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/15/2020 | 06:28am EDT

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Steel and Petroleum & Natural Gas has greeted the nation on the 74th Independence day today. In a tweet message 'From Bharat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat: The Wheel of transition' Shri Pradhan said, 'Our priorities on the domestic and international front have undergone major changes under the Modi government. In recent times, there has been much debate about whether a self-reliant India or Atma Nirbhar Bharat is compatible with globalization or internationalism. While internationalism has many positives, it also has its limits as evident during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic crisis. Each country withdrew, and understandably so, for containing the crisis on the domestic front first. Hence, making ourselves self-sufficient is no way an indication that we shirk our international commitments, partnerships and responsibilities but only an unequivocal intent to guard our national security interests.

He further said, 'India has been a responsible global player. Our civilization ethos believes in 'Vasudeiva Kutumbakam' or in the principle of a global family. We treat Nature as our mother and each of its progeny as our extended family. Many of the reforms that were recently announced are aimed at building an ecosystem for wider participation of players for wealth creation and enterpreneurship and mobilising global technology to unleash the power of competitive markets. But this growth trajectory will follow a unique Indian model where domestic interest is prioritised over all else. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India will continue gaining in stature among the global comity of nations.'

****

YKB/TFK

Disclaimer

Ministry of Steel of the Republic of India published this content on 15 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2020 10:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:17a'Fortnite' app removal threatens social lifeline for young gamers
RE
08:01aDebenhams appoints advisers to draw up plans for possible liquidation
RE
07:18aCalifornia Coronavirus Cases Surpass 600,000, as U.S. Total Breaks 5.3 Million -- Update
DJ
07:02aVietnam reports 21 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths
RE
07:02aVietnam reports 21 more covid-19 infections, two deaths on saturday
RE
06:45aTaiwan's China-friendly opposition routed in mayoral by-election
RE
06:45aBelarus leader appeals to Russia as pressure to quit grows
RE
06:43aTunisian economy shrank 21.6% in second quarter of 2020
RE
06:31aZimbabwe's July y/y inflation at 837.5%
RE
06:28aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Greets the Nation on the 74th Independence Day
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LG CHEM, LTD. : China's CATL is developing new EV battery with no nickel, cobalt, executive says
2APPLE INC. : Epic Games wins support from 'Fortnite' gamers, firms on Apple standoff
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon Faces Canada Antitrust Probe -- WSJ
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa cabin crew union members back cost cut deal
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Trump orders ByteDance to divest interest in U.S. TikTok operations within 90 days

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group