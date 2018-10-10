Ministry of Steel of Republic of India : Steel Minister announces Rs. 30 lakh compensation to kins of victims of Bhilai Steel Plant accident

Union Minister of Steel, Chaudhary Birender Singh, reached Bhilai today morning and directly reached the hospital to enquire about the treatment being given and condition of those injured in yesterday's fire incident. The Minister also interacted with their family members. The Minister announced compensation of Rs. 30 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident, Rs. 15 lakh each for those who have serious injuries and Rs. 2 lakh each for those with minor injuries.

The families of the deceased will receive statutory compensation ranging from Rs. 33 to 90 lakh in addition to the compensation announced by the Minister. Steel Minister also directed SAIL to provide employment to the next of kin who died in the accident and free education to be given to children up to graduation level.

Two more employees have succumbed to their injuries taking the total death toll to eleven. Ten persons continue to receive treatment in the burns ward of Bhilai Steel Plant Hospital and two persons are admitted in the ICU in critical condition.

Dr.Maneesh Singhal, Head of Department of Burns Unit of AIIMS, Delhi, has reached Bhilai and has expressed satisfaction with the treatment being provided in the Bhilai Steel Plant Hospital.

Steel Ministry is in the process of setting up an external committee of experts and orders will be issued soon.

Steel Minister held an internal meeting of SAIL officials after his visit to the hospital and directed that one senior official of Bhilai Steel Plant be made responsible for all rehabilitation measures to the families of those who have lost their lives and those who are injured and to ensure that all payments are made promptly.

Two senior officials of Bhilai Steel Plant have been suspended and CEO of Bhilai Steel Plant has been divested of his duties for the occurrence of the accident.

