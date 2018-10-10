Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Steel of Republic of India : Steel Minister announces Rs. 30 lakh compensation to kins of victims of Bhilai Steel Plant accident

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 12:48pm CEST

Union Minister of Steel, Chaudhary Birender Singh, reached Bhilai today morning and directly reached the hospital to enquire about the treatment being given and condition of those injured in yesterday's fire incident. The Minister also interacted with their family members. The Minister announced compensation of Rs. 30 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident, Rs. 15 lakh each for those who have serious injuries and Rs. 2 lakh each for those with minor injuries.

The families of the deceased will receive statutory compensation ranging from Rs. 33 to 90 lakh in addition to the compensation announced by the Minister. Steel Minister also directed SAIL to provide employment to the next of kin who died in the accident and free education to be given to children up to graduation level.

Two more employees have succumbed to their injuries taking the total death toll to eleven. Ten persons continue to receive treatment in the burns ward of Bhilai Steel Plant Hospital and two persons are admitted in the ICU in critical condition.

Dr.Maneesh Singhal, Head of Department of Burns Unit of AIIMS, Delhi, has reached Bhilai and has expressed satisfaction with the treatment being provided in the Bhilai Steel Plant Hospital.

Steel Ministry is in the process of setting up an external committee of experts and orders will be issued soon.

Steel Minister held an internal meeting of SAIL officials after his visit to the hospital and directed that one senior official of Bhilai Steel Plant be made responsible for all rehabilitation measures to the families of those who have lost their lives and those who are injured and to ensure that all payments are made promptly.

Two senior officials of Bhilai Steel Plant have been suspended and CEO of Bhilai Steel Plant has been divested of his duties for the occurrence of the accident.

***

MM/ KA

Disclaimer

Ministry of Steel of the Republic of India published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 10:47:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:34pIMF, WORLD BANK ENDORSE ZIMBABWE'S PLAN TO CLEAR ARREARS : finance minister
RE
01:25pEXCLUSIVE : Bank of England takes action to steer lenders through 'no-deal' Brexit - source
RE
01:23pOil steady as IMF cuts outlook, Michael hits U.S. Gulf
RE
01:20pSwiss top court knocks down bid to extend banking secrecy
RE
01:17pEuro steadies as dollar rally takes a breather
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:13pNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : President's Blog - 10 October 2018
PU
01:13pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : African needs to speak with one voice on climate issues, says Kenya’s Environment Minister
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURBERRY GROUP : Luxury stocks slide as Vuitton strength fails to quell China worries
2INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORP : INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : to Acquire BlackPearl Resources Inc. in Strategic Bus..
3MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Up to 10-Years of Follow-up Data Reaffirm Safety Profile of Investigational Cladribine Ta..
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : announces Chief Marketing Officer succession
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.