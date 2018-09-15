Log in
Ministry of Steel of Republic of India : Steel Ministry Officials Participate in Shramdaan Activity in Udyog Bhawan

09/15/2018 | 03:53pm CEST

Secretary Steel, Binoy Kumar and other officials participating in Shramdaan programme

Shramdaan activities were conducted in the Ministry of Steel in Udyog Bhawan, New Delhi today as part of Swachhata Hi Seva 2018 Campaign. Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Senior Officers and staff participated in the programme. As part of shramdaan, cleaning of the Office including the corridors and the Gate No.5 of the Udyog Bhawan was done where Steel Ministry is located.

The Abhiyan will continue till 2nd of October, 2018.

*****

MM/SB

Disclaimer

Ministry of Steel of the Republic of India published this content on 15 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2018 13:52:06 UTC
