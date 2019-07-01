Log in
Ministry of Steel of Republic of India : Steel Plants

07/01/2019 | 06:13am EDT

The State-wise number and details of the Steel plants established by the Government and other enterprises in the country at present are given at Annexure.

To promote a Steel SPV in the state of Jharkhand, an MoU between Ministry of Steel, Government of Jharkhand and NMDC was signed on 28thJune, 2015. Owing to non-allocation of captive iron ore mining lease by the State Government, the steel plant could not be set up.

This information was given by Minister of Steel, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan in a written reply to the Lok Sabha today.

Annexure

PUBLIC SECTOR

STATE

UNITS

Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL)

Chhattisgarh

Bhilai Steel Plant

West Bengal

Durgapur Steel Plant

IISCO Steel Plant, Burnpur

Alloy Steel Plant, Durgapur

Odisha

Rourkela Steel Plant

Jharkhand

Bokaro Steel Plant

Tamil Nadu

Salem Steel Plant

Karnataka

Visvesverya Iron& Steel Plant

RashtriyaIspat Nigam Ltd. (RINL)

Andhra Pradesh

Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant

PRIVATE SECTOR

EASTERN REGION

STATE

UNITS

Assam

9

Bihar

42

Jharkhand

139

Meghalaya

7

Odisha

68

Tripura

1

West Bengal

46

Eastern Region Total

313

WESTERN REGION

Chhattisgarh

77

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

18

Daman and Diu

3

Goa

14

Gujarat

59

Madhya Pradesh

10

Maharashtra

64

Western Region Total

245

NORTHERN REGION

Delhi

2

Haryana

10

Himachal Pradesh

19

Jammu and Kashmir

8

Punjab

119

Rajasthan

39

Uttar Pradesh

41

Uttarakhand

23

Nothern Region Total

261

Southern Region

Andhra Pradesh

29

Karnataka

29

Kerala

35

Puducherry

11

Tamil Nadu

101

Telangana

33

Southern Region Total

238

Total : Private Sector

1057

Total: Public Sector

9

All Region Total

1066

Source JPC

******

YKB/TFK

Disclaimer

Ministry of Steel of the Republic of India published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 10:12:07 UTC
