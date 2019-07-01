Ministry of Steel of Republic of India : Steel Plants

The State-wise number and details of the Steel plants established by the Government and other enterprises in the country at present are given at Annexure.

To promote a Steel SPV in the state of Jharkhand, an MoU between Ministry of Steel, Government of Jharkhand and NMDC was signed on 28thJune, 2015. Owing to non-allocation of captive iron ore mining lease by the State Government, the steel plant could not be set up.

This information was given by Minister of Steel, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan in a written reply to the Lok Sabha today.

Annexure

PUBLIC SECTOR

STATE UNITS Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) Chhattisgarh Bhilai Steel Plant West Bengal Durgapur Steel Plant IISCO Steel Plant, Burnpur Alloy Steel Plant, Durgapur Odisha Rourkela Steel Plant Jharkhand Bokaro Steel Plant Tamil Nadu Salem Steel Plant Karnataka Visvesverya Iron& Steel Plant RashtriyaIspat Nigam Ltd. (RINL) Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant

PRIVATE SECTOR

EASTERN REGION STATE UNITS Assam 9 Bihar 42 Jharkhand 139 Meghalaya 7 Odisha 68 Tripura 1 West Bengal 46 Eastern Region Total 313 WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 77 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 18 Daman and Diu 3 Goa 14 Gujarat 59 Madhya Pradesh 10 Maharashtra 64 Western Region Total 245 NORTHERN REGION Delhi 2 Haryana 10 Himachal Pradesh 19 Jammu and Kashmir 8 Punjab 119 Rajasthan 39 Uttar Pradesh 41 Uttarakhand 23 Nothern Region Total 261 Southern Region Andhra Pradesh 29 Karnataka 29 Kerala 35 Puducherry 11 Tamil Nadu 101 Telangana 33 Southern Region Total 238 Total : Private Sector 1057 Total: Public Sector 9 All Region Total 1066 Source JPC

******

YKB/TFK