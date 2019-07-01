Ministry of Steel of Republic of India : Steel Plants

The State-wise number and details of the Steel plants established by the Government and other enterprises in the country at present are given at Annexure.
To promote a Steel SPV in the state of Jharkhand, an MoU between Ministry of Steel, Government of Jharkhand and NMDC was signed on 28thJune, 2015. Owing to non-allocation of captive iron ore mining lease by the State Government, the steel plant could not be set up.
This information was given by Minister of Steel, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan in a written reply to the Lok Sabha today.
Annexure
PUBLIC SECTOR
|
STATE
|
UNITS
|
Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL)
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Bhilai Steel Plant
|
West Bengal
|
Durgapur Steel Plant
|
IISCO Steel Plant, Burnpur
|
Alloy Steel Plant, Durgapur
|
Odisha
|
Rourkela Steel Plant
|
Jharkhand
|
Bokaro Steel Plant
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Salem Steel Plant
|
Karnataka
|
Visvesverya Iron& Steel Plant
|
RashtriyaIspat Nigam Ltd. (RINL)
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant
PRIVATE SECTOR
|
EASTERN REGION
|
STATE
|
UNITS
|
Assam
|
9
|
Bihar
|
42
|
Jharkhand
|
139
|
Meghalaya
|
7
|
Odisha
|
68
|
Tripura
|
1
|
West Bengal
|
46
|
Eastern Region Total
|
313
|
WESTERN REGION
|
Chhattisgarh
|
77
|
Dadra and Nagar Haveli
|
18
|
Daman and Diu
|
3
|
Goa
|
14
|
Gujarat
|
59
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
10
|
Maharashtra
|
64
|
Western Region Total
|
245
|
NORTHERN REGION
|
Delhi
|
2
|
Haryana
|
10
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
19
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
8
|
Punjab
|
119
|
Rajasthan
|
39
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
41
|
Uttarakhand
|
23
|
Nothern Region Total
|
261
|
Southern Region
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
29
|
Karnataka
|
29
|
Kerala
|
35
|
Puducherry
|
11
|
Tamil Nadu
|
101
|
Telangana
|
33
|
Southern Region Total
|
238
|
Total : Private Sector
|
1057
|
Total: Public Sector
|
9
|
All Region Total
|
1066
|
Source JPC
|
