Ministry of Textiles of Republic of India : CFCs for Lacquerware

Four Common Facility Centres (CFC)have been sanctioned in different partsof countryunder Mega Cluster Scheme of Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) with modern machineries for use by artisans in the production oflacquerware. The details of CFCsin lacquerware craft are given below:

CFCat Channapatna in Karnataka: The land has beenidentified and taken under possession for construction of the building for CFC.First instalment has been released to the Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation (KSHDC).

(ii)CFCat Bonthapally in Telangana: The land has been identified and taken under possession for construction of the building for Common Facility Centre First instalment has been released to the Telangana State Handicrafts Development Corporation (TSHDC).

(iii)CFCat Etikoppaka, Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh: The Building has been identified by the respective Corporation. First installment has been released to the Andhra Pradesh State Handicrafts Development Corporation (APSHC).

iv) CFCat Ambasamudram in Triunelveli District of Tamil Nadu: First instalment has been released to the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation (TNSHDC). The construction of CFCbuilding has been completed.

Once the CFCs are completed they will be handed over to the Federation of Artisans for the common use of artisans.Further training on the machine and use of modern machineries will be provided by concerned federation as per requirements.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Textiles, SmritiZubinIrani, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

