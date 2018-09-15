Log in
Ministry of Textiles of Republic of India : Textiles Minister Participates in Swachhta Hi Sewa Campaign

09/15/2018 | 03:33pm CEST

Smriti Zubin Irani doing Shramdaan under Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign in New Delhi

Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Zubin Irani participated in a cleanliness drive under the Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign in the neighbourhood of Okhla industrial area here today. The Swachhata campaign, which will continue from 15th September to 2ndOctober 2018, stresses on Shramdaan. The programme was organised by the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) to spread awareness on the importance of cleanliness.

Speaking on the occasion, Smriti Irani said that participation of AEPC and the apparel industry is a clear message not only to this country but to the world that India had resolved to build a clean and healthy nation. She informed that during the last four years of Swachhta campaign, 9 crore family toilets have been constructed, 450 districts and 4.5 lakh villages have become Open Defecation Free (ODF). Referring to making cloth from waste material, the Textiles Minister Minister said that the garment industry, in this way, is contributing to sustainable and clean living. She urged the people to involve themselves in Shramdaan activities in their localities for a clean and better future.

The garment industry is an important sector in the NCR region and contributes towards eco-friendly manufacturing in this region. In order to enhance awareness of cleanness and sustainability, the AEPC will continue with its awareness initiatives across NCR and other important apparel clusters during this campaign.

Chairman of AEPC HKL Magu, administered Swachhta pledge to heads of garment industry associations and industry members and the people present there.

*****

MM/SB

Disclaimer

Ministry of Textiles of the Republic of India published this content on 15 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2018 13:32:06 UTC
