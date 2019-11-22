Ministry of Trade Industry and Energy of Repu : Korean ICT exports amount to $15.5 billion in October

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced on November 21 that Korea exported USD 15.5 billion worth of information and communications technology (ICT) goods in October. ICT imports totaled $9.4 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $6.1 billion.

ICT exports fell 23.3 percent from a year earlier due to decreasing shipments of semiconductors, displays, and mobile phones.

By item, semiconductor exports dropped 32.1 percent year-on-year to $8.0 billion. System chips increased 6.7 percent to a record high of $2.5 billion, but memory chips declined 43.2 percent to $5.0 billion, weighed down by falling prices.

Display shipments slid 27.0 percent to $1.9 billion. Demand for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels was stagnant, and prices of liquid-crystal display (LCD) panels continued to slow down.

Exports of mobile phones decreased 6.7 percent to $1.3 billion mostly due to declining shipments of finished products. Parts exports expanded as demand increased in overseas production plants.

Shipments of computers and peripheral devices gained 7.2 percent to $944 million as sales improved for both computers (up 15.4 percent to $157 million) and peripherals (up 5.6 percent to $787 million). Among peripherals, sales of solid state drives (SSDs) were particularly strong, jumping 16.7 percent to $610 million.

Regionally, exports to China decreased 29.4 percent to $7.4 billion, following declining shipments of semiconductors (down 34.9 percent to $4.9 billion), displays (down 25.7 percent to $920 million), and computers and peripherals (down 13.6 percent to $380 million).

Exports bound for Vietnam fell 11.7 percent to $2.3 billion. While mobile phones grew 26.0 percent to $290 million, semiconductors and displays fell 16.6 percent to $730 million and 19.9 percent to $840 million, respectively.

Exports to the U.S. went down 21.7 percent to $1.7 billion because of chips (down 35.9 percent to $580 million) and mobile phones (down 47.7 percent to $270 million). Shipments of computers and peripherals, on the other hand, leaped 88.4 percent to $300 million.

ICT goods shipped to the EU shrank 9.4 percent to $980 million as chip exports sank 18.1 percent to $160 million. Growth was seen in exports of secondary batteries (up 3.7 percent to $260 million) and mobile phones (up 146.3 percent to $110 million).

Shipments to Japan dropped 8.3 percent to $340 million with falling shipments of semiconductors (down 16.8 percent to $110 million), displays (down 25.6 percent to $10 million), and secondary batteries (down 11.1 percent to $20 million).

Overall ICT imports also fell 6.8 percent compared to a year earlier. All four item categories experienced decreases: chips (down 6.0 percent to $3.8 billion), displays (down 42.6 percent to $320 million), computers and peripherals (down 13.5 percent to $950 million), and mobile phones (down 3.4 percent to $1.3 billion).

By destination, imports from Vietnam advanced 18.6 percent to $910 million, but declines were seen in imports from China (down 22.2 percent to $3.4 billion), Japan (down 9.5 percent to $890 million), and the U.S. (down 11.4 percent to $700 million).

*Short version