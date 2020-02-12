Ministry of Trade Industry and Energy of Repu : Korean ICT exports record $13.4 billion in January

Log in
News : Economy & Forex

Korean ICT exports record $13.4 billion in January

02/12/2020 | 08:26pm EST

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced on February 12 that Korea exported USD 13.4 billion worth of information and communications technology (ICT) goods in January. ICT imports totaled $8.8 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $4.6 billion.

ICT exports fell 7.2 percent from a year earlier due to decreasing shipments of semiconductors (down 3.3 percent), displays (down 21.3 percent), and mobile phones (down 28.0 percent).

By item, semiconductor exports dropped 3.3 percent year-on-year to $7.3 billion. The decline in exports slowed down as NAND flash memory chips jumped 36.9 percent and system chips increased 16.2 percent.

Display shipments slid 21.3 percent to $1.6 billion. Demand for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels increased slightly, but exports of liquid-crystal display (LCD) panels continued to fall.

Exports of mobile phones decreased 28.0 percent to $680 million. Exports of both parts and finished products contracted.

Shipments of computers and peripheral devices leaped 42.7 percent to $970 million as sales greatly improved for peripherals (up 70.9 percent to $840 million). Among peripherals, sales of solid state drives (SSDs) were particularly strong, jumping 133.8 percent to $690 million.

Regionally, exports to China decreased 7.8 percent to $6.0 billion. Shipments of semiconductors inched up 0.3 percent to $4.2 billion and computers and peripherals went up 11.7 percent to $340 million, but displays fell 31.2 percent to $700 million.

Exports bound for Vietnam grew 2.0 percent to $2.5 billion. While displays fell 0.5 percent to $740 million, semiconductors and mobile phones increased 1.0 percent to $1.1 billion and 14.7 percent to $240 million, respectively.

Exports to the U.S. went up 5.5 percent to $1.5 billion because of chips (up 17.1 percent to $600 million) and computers and peripherals (up 164.4 percent to $340 million).

ICT goods shipped to the EU shrank 12.3 percent to $860 million as chip exports sank 23.7 percent to $160 million and secondary batteries went down 6.8 percent to $240 million. Growth was seen in exports of mobile phones (up 6.8 percent to $50 million).

Shipments to Japan dropped 7.3 percent to $330 million with falling shipments of semiconductors (down 11.9 percent to $80 million) and displays (down 37.3 percent to $20 million). Meanwhile, secondary batteries increased 13.2 percent to $30 million.

Overall ICT imports also fell 6.2 percent compared to a year earlier and posted $8.8 billion. All four item categories experienced decreases: chips (down 1.5 percent to $3.8 billion), displays (down 18.3 percent to $300 million), computers and peripherals (down 3.8 percent to $1.2 billion), and mobile phones (down 17.2 percent to $780 million).

By destination, declines were seen in all four regions: China (down 25.1 percent to $3.2 billion), Japan (down 15.2 percent to $680 million), Vietnam (down 12.4 percent to $800 million), and the U.S. (down 2.8 percent to $670 million).

Disclaimer

Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 01:25:07 UTC
