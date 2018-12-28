Ministry of Water Resources River Development and : Release of Funds Under PMKSY

Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) comprises of various components viz. Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (AIBP), PMKSY -Har Khet Ko Pani (HKKP) including Command Area Development (CAD), Surface-Minor Irrigation (SMI) and Repair, Renovation and Restoration (RRR) of Water Bodies, PMKSY - Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) and PMKSY - Watershed Development (WD). The funds are released to the State Governments under PMKSY as and when eligible proposals are received from them. The details of CA release under different components of PMKSY for the State of Andhra Pradesh are as under:

Component CA released during 2018-2019 (Rs in Crore) AIBP & CAD 67.38 SMI & RRR - Per Drop, More Crop 260.00* Watershed Development 129.35

* As on 06.12.2018

In addition, during the current year (2018-2019) Rs.1400 crore have been released to Andhra Pradesh for Polavaram Project.

This information was given by Union Minister of State for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

*****

NP/SKP/IA