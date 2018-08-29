Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Water Resources River Development and : Shri Nitin Gadkari Calls for Expediting North Koel Project in Jharkhand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 12:42pm CEST

Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Shipping, Road Transport & Highways held a meeting with officials of his ministry and officials of Bihar and Jharkhand Governments in New Delhi yesterday to discuss the progress of the North Koel Reservoir Project. The project on North Koel River, a tributary of River Sone is located in the Palamau and Garhwa districts of Jharkhand. The project construction was originally started in the year 1972 and continued till 1993 when it was stopped by the Forest Department, Govt. of Bihar. The Union Cabinet had in August 2017, approved the proposal for completing the balance works of the North-Koel reservoir project at an estimated cost of Rs 1622.27 crore.

Many critical issues related to the project were discussed in yesterday's meeting and Shri Gadkari directed officials to fast track the smooth and timely implementation of the project. MoS in the Ministry Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister for Water Resources, Govt. of Jharkhand Shri Chandra Prakash Choudhary were also present in the meeting.

The project aims to provide irrigation to 111,521 hectares of land annually in the most drought prone areas of Aurangabad and Gaya districts of Bihar and Palamu and Garhwa districts of Jharkhand.

The balance works of the project include works on Mandal Dam & Mohammadganj Barrage, Main Canals (Right & Left), Branch Canal, Distributaries, Minors and Water courses. An amount of Rs. 1378.61 crore will be provided by Government of India as central share towards common components (which includes forest related expenses also) as a grant from Long Term Irrigation Fund (LTIF) whereas Rs. 212.43 crore and 31.23 crore would be borne by Govt. of Bihar and Jharkhand respectively. M/s WAPCOS Ltd., a CPSU under MoWR, RD & GR is implementing the project.

An amount of Rs. 572.38 crore has been released by MoWR, RD & GR through NABARD from LTIF to the Water Resources Department, State Govt. of Jharkhand for forest related components viz. CA, NPV, CAT Plan, Soil and Moisture Conservation work etc. So far, an amount of about Rs. 18.37 crore has been released to M/s WAPCOS through NABARD from LTIF for the civil works of the project.

The unfinished project as on date is providing irrigation to 71,720 hectares and completion of this project will provide additional irrigation benefit to the extent of 39,801 hectares. The irrigation potential through this Project in the two States would be as follows:

Total irrigation potential: 1,11, 521 hectares

Irrigation potential in Bihar: 91,917 hectares

Irrigation potential in Jharkhand: 19,604 hectares

******

NP/IA

Disclaimer

Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation of the Republic of India published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 10:41:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:05pWhiteflash Launches Next Generation Jewelry Care Plan
SE
01:04pNICE : Former FBI Director James Comey, and Digital Currency Expert Nick Szabo, Headline NICE Actimize’s 2018 ENGAGE Client Forum
BU
12:57pNational Bank of Canada posts 10 percent rise in quarterly earnings
RE
12:54pTurkey's Albayrak sees no big risk to economy, but Moody's sounds alarm
RE
12:52pRENEWABLE ENERGY ASSOCIATION : Introducing cleaner petrol should not be delayed
PU
12:47pGSA EUROPEAN GNSS AGENCY : Agriculture a key beneficiary of EU Space Programmes
PU
12:46pPablo Soria de Lachica Analyzes the Potential Impact of Ethereum on Financial Sector
AC
12:43pLondon house prices to fall this year and next, 1-in-3 chance of a crash - Reuters poll
RE
12:42pGOING BEYOND LCOE : The Real Costs of Variable Renewable Energy
PU
12:42pMINISTRY OF WATER RESOURCES RIVER DEVELOPMENT AND : Shri Nitin Gadkari Calls for Expediting North Koel Project in Jharkhand
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
2COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank CEO stands by global ambitions
3Canada rejoins NAFTA talks as U.S. autos tariff details emerge
4GYM GROUP PLC : GYM : Interim Results for the six month period ended 30 June 2018
5BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : “We’ve replaced static departm..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.