Minmetals Land : TERMS OF REFERENCE OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Members of the Committee may attend a meeting of the Committee by means of a conference telephone or similar communications equipment by means of which all members participating in the meeting are capable of hearing each other.

Each member of the Committee shall cast one vote in the Committee meeting.

Resolutions of the Committee shall be passed by more than 50% of votes. In the event of equal votes, the Chairman of the Committee shall have the right of second vote or decision vote.

A written resolution which is signed by all members of the Committee shall be as valid and effectual as if it had been passed at a meeting of the Committee duly convened and held.

5. Frequency of meetings

The Committee shall meet at least once a year.

6. Authorization

The Committee is authorized by the Board to execute any activities within its terms of reference. The Committee shall be provided with sufficient resources to enable it to perform its functions, including the resources for seeking independent professional advice.

7. Duties

The duties of the Committee shall be, but not limited to the following:

review the structure, size and composition (including the skills, knowledge and experience) of the Board at least annually and make recommendations on any proposed changes to the Board to implement the Company's corporate strategy; identify candidates suitably qualified to become Board members and make recommendations to the Board on the candidates nominated for directorships;

