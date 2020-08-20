Minnesota fields thrive though Iowa derecho damage continues on crop tour

CHICAGO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Scouts on an annual U.S. Midwest
crop tour continued to see fields battered by an Aug. 10 derecho
storm in central Iowa on Thursday, with corn stalks snapped and
ears littering the ground due to the hurricane-like winds.
In Iowa, crop prospects swung wildly from field to field,
according to scouts on the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour's fourth
and final day.
Mark Bernard, a Minnesota-based agronomist on the tour, made
eight stops in northeastern Iowa and found corn yield potential
ranging from 81 to 212 bushels per acre (bpa). Last year's tour
average in the same area was 184.66 bpa and the three-year
average was 187.21 bpa.
Along with wind damage, dry conditions are also stressing
Iowa's crops.
"There are big cracks in the ground," Bernard said.
But in southern Minnesota, where weather woes plagued
farmers last year, conditions improved dramatically over parts
of Iowa.
"It's like a switch got flipped," said Jeff Wilson, a crop
tour leader and senior market analyst for trade publication Pro
Farmer.
Scouts found corn yield potential averaging a massive 219
bushels per acre (bpa) at 14 stops in six southwestern Minnesota
counties, nearly 40% higher than last year's crop tour average
in the same area and about 27% above the three-year tour
average.
The tour does not estimate soybean yields, but instead
calculates the number of soy pods in a 3-foot-by-3-foot square
to gauge yield potential. In those Minnesota counties, soybeans
averaged 1,192 pods, above the year-ago and three-year averages.
Scouts on a second Minnesota route made 18 stops in six
south-central Minnesota counties and calculated an average corn
yield potential of 202 bpa, while soybean pod counts averaged at
1,116 pods, also firmly up from the area's year-ago and
three-year averages.
The tour is scheduled to release state yield forecasts for
Iowa and Minnesota later on Thursday.
