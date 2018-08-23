Minnesota’s Largest Advanced Design and Manufacturing Event Announces 2018 Keynote Speakers

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Midwest’s leading advanced design and manufacturing conference announced that Michael McAlpine and Phil Magney will keynote this year’s co-located event. The event is comprised of six shows that span across medical technology, advanced design, and embedded systems, including Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) , Embedded Systems Conference (ESC) , Minn Pack , Automation Technology Expo (ATX) , Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis , and PLASTEC Minneapolis .



McAlpine, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Minnesota, will explore the benefits of 3D printing for medical materials and devices including regenerative bioelectronics, smart prosthetics, biomedical devices, and human-machine interfaces. Magney, Founder and Principal Advisor of VSI Labs, will examine all the components and technologies necessary to build safe automated vehicles for future deployment.

Minnesota's largest advanced design and manufacturing event takes place October 31 – November 1, 2018, at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, MN.

In his keynote presentation, 3D Printing Functional Materials and Devices , McAlpine will share information from his current research at the University of Minnesota, and also discuss the advent of 3D printing and imaging for a variety of multifunctional devices, from biological to electronic. The presentation will take place at the Engineering HQ Booth 232 on Wednesday, October 31 from 1-1:45 p.m. CST.

Phil Magney has more than 25 years of experience in active safety systems, automated vehicle systems and telematics, and is the Founder and Principal Advisor of VSI Labs, a leading researcher and engineering advisor on autonomous vehicle technologies. Magney’s keynote presentation, The Future of Automated Driving , will dissect all-things associated with the “Automated Vehicle Stack.” In addition, VSI Labs will also examine the technologies outside the car including intersections and supporting infrastructure supplementing deployment. Magney’s keynote presentation will take place Thursday, November 1 from 1-1:45 p.m. at Engineering HQ Booth 232.

Supporting Magney’s keynote presentation, VSI Labs will feature a Ford Level 2 (L2) automated vehicle, where attendees can experience a ride with a VSI employee and get a glimpse into the future of self-driving vehicles. Additionally, onsite demonstrations will discuss current capabilities of the L2, including but not limited to Point Cloud Localization and Path Following.

The co-located events will host over 5,000 industry professionals and 500+ top-level suppliers to showcase the newest technology, practices, and trends in the medical and embedded systems industries. McAlpine and Magney’s presentations further complement the programming at this year’s event featuring in-depth educational conference tracks focused on product development, technical solutions, embedded software, IoT and connected devices, and much more.

“The medical and automotive industries are prime examples of the application of exciting advances in design and manufacturing today,” said Amy Sklar, Group Senior Vice President, UBM. “When we gather at the Minneapolis convention center, we will explore these innovative themes, aiming to engage, inspire, and educate engineers across the design-to-build supply chain. With their wide breadth of knowledge and insight, Michael McAlpine and Phil Magney will bring tremendous value to our attendees’ experience.”

About the Keynote Presenters:

McAlpine was previously an Assistant Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at Princeton University. He received a B.S. in Chemistry with honors from Brown University (2000), and an M.A. (2002) and PhD (2006) in Chemistry from Harvard University. In addition to his distinguished academic background, McAlpine has received several awards, including the George W. Taylor Award for Distinguished Research, the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE), among many more.

Magney has authored numerous reports and papers for industry trade publications and is a frequent speaker at global automotive and technology conferences. Trained in ISO 26262, Magney has a deep understanding of Functional Safety within the context of automotive safety and automated driving. He is an active member of SAE International and contributor to ITS International.

To learn more about the keynote presenters please visit: https://mdmminn.mddionline.com/keynotes

