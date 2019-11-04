Minnetronix Medical Names Jeremy Maniak President and CEO

Minnetronix Medical, Inc., a leading medical technology company, today announced that the company’s President, Jeremy Maniak, will succeed founder Richard Nazarian as CEO on February 1, 2020. Maniak has held several positions at Minnetronix since joining the firm in 2010 and will continue Minnetronix’ mission to positively impact the lives of patients through medical technology.

Nazarian founded Minnetronix in 1996 along with fellow 3M veterans Dirk Smith and Jon Pierce and the company has since grown to employ over 300 people and generate annual revenues of over $100M.

“I’m proud of what we’ve achieved over the past 23 years, but we’ve only scratched the surface of what this company is capable of,” said Nazarian. “Jeremy is just the right person at just the right time to build an enduring Minnetronix for years to come. I’m excited to see him take Minnetronix to even greater success.”

Maniak is a nine-year veteran of Minnetronix and was named COO in 2013. He is an experienced innovator and strategist with a background from Guidant (Boston Scientific) and Leptos Medical. Maniak has helped advance Minnetronix’ product, technology and service solutions in support of consistent double-digit growth and a rapidly evolving neuro interventional product portfolio. “Minnetronix has come a long way since its founding and Rich has positioned us really well for growth and innovation long into the future. I am excited and honored to work with this exceptional Minnetronix team that is so dedicated to positively impacting our customers and patients,” said Maniak.

Maniak will report to and join the company’s board of directors with Nazarian continuing as its Chairman.

About Minnetronix Medical

Minnetronix Medical develops technology, service and product solutions for medical device companies and patients across the globe. The company focuses on four key vertical markets: patient centered devices, fluidics, energy-based instruments and treatments, and optical systems. www.minnetronixmedical.com

