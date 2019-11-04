Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Minnetronix Medical Names Jeremy Maniak President and CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 11:02am EST

Minnetronix Medical, Inc., a leading medical technology company, today announced that the company’s President, Jeremy Maniak, will succeed founder Richard Nazarian as CEO on February 1, 2020. Maniak has held several positions at Minnetronix since joining the firm in 2010 and will continue Minnetronix’ mission to positively impact the lives of patients through medical technology.

Nazarian founded Minnetronix in 1996 along with fellow 3M veterans Dirk Smith and Jon Pierce and the company has since grown to employ over 300 people and generate annual revenues of over $100M.

“I’m proud of what we’ve achieved over the past 23 years, but we’ve only scratched the surface of what this company is capable of,” said Nazarian. “Jeremy is just the right person at just the right time to build an enduring Minnetronix for years to come. I’m excited to see him take Minnetronix to even greater success.”

Maniak is a nine-year veteran of Minnetronix and was named COO in 2013. He is an experienced innovator and strategist with a background from Guidant (Boston Scientific) and Leptos Medical. Maniak has helped advance Minnetronix’ product, technology and service solutions in support of consistent double-digit growth and a rapidly evolving neuro interventional product portfolio. “Minnetronix has come a long way since its founding and Rich has positioned us really well for growth and innovation long into the future. I am excited and honored to work with this exceptional Minnetronix team that is so dedicated to positively impacting our customers and patients,” said Maniak.

Maniak will report to and join the company’s board of directors with Nazarian continuing as its Chairman.

About Minnetronix Medical
Minnetronix Medical develops technology, service and product solutions for medical device companies and patients across the globe. The company focuses on four key vertical markets: patient centered devices, fluidics, energy-based instruments and treatments, and optical systems. www.minnetronixmedical.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:22aAgribusiness Henderson County Successfully Lands BrightFarms
GL
11:21aBOOSTING ITS AFTERMARKET PORTFOLIO : BorgWarner Highlights New AirWerks® Upgrade Turbocharger at 2019 SEMA Show
PR
11:21aOpenGate Closes Second Institutional Fund with $585 Million in Commitments
BU
11:21aDISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Begins Contactless Card Rollout
BU
11:20aBURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 11/4/2019 - Bucharest Stock Exchange partners with energy and financial organizations to establish the company that will act as the Central Counterparty
PU
11:20aStryker boosts bone implants with $4 billion Wright Medical buyout
RE
11:20aUNIQA INSURANCE : Capital Markets Weekly
PU
11:20aFACEBOOK : Introducing Our New Company Brand
PU
11:20aSAVILLS : Quorum Building fully let as new occupier moves in, Cambridge
PU
11:20aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : INTERNATIONAL MUSIC AWARD live bei MagentaTV
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : publishes details of Share Buyback Program 2019/I
2BARCLAYS PLC : Equity trading to only get bloodier in Europe after Macquarie exit
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Innventure collaborate to innovate and scale disruptive technologies
4SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
5LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD. : LUYE PHARMA : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - LY01008 (BIOSIMILAR TO AVASTIN) COMPLETED PRIM..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group