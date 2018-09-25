Minomic Announces Completion of Demerger of GlyTherix Ltd

Minomic International Ltd is pleased to announce it received strong
shareholder approval to approve the demerger of its therapeutic
subsidiary, GlyTherix Ltd, at a recent extraordinary general meeting.
The demerger follows deep consultation with the investment community and
potential license partners in both Australia and the USA. Following this
consultation Minomic’s board and management determined that these
parties view the diagnostic and therapeutic activities as separate and
distinct businesses, wishing to invest in either one but generally not
wishing to invest in both.
Minomic’s Board formed the view that separation of the Company’s
diagnostic and therapeutic businesses would assist the near-term
commercialisation of the MiCheck® test via a licencing deal.
Additionally, the demerger will facilitate fundraising for the next
steps for the therapeutics business, including a full Phase 1 trial of
Miltuximab®.
Minomic’s CEO, Dr Brad Walsh commented “Completing the demerger is an
important step in clearing the way to maximise the value of both the
company’s therapeutic and diagnostic assets ensuring that we provide the
best possible return for all our stakeholders.” “The support received
from our shareholders confirmed this was the right strategy” he added.
About Minomic
Minomic International Ltd is an Australian diagnostic company
specialising in development of diagnostics for solid tumors, including
prostate, bladder and pancreas. Minomic has developed the in
vitro diagnostic MiCheck® test for the early
detection of prostate cancer.
About GlyTherix
GlyTherix Ltd is an Australian immuno-oncology company specializing in
therapeutics for solid tumors, including prostate, bladder and pancreas.
GlyTherix is developing Miltuximab® for the targeted
treatment of a number of cancers. At the core of the technology is a
protein known as Glypican-1 (GPC-1) occurs in many solid tumors such as
prostate, bladder, pancreatic, glioblastoma, esophageal, ovarian and
brain cancers. It is not present in healthy tissue.
The company has a strong proprietary and Intellectual Property position
covering both Miltuximab®, its anti-GPC-1 antibody and the
antigen itself, GPC-1. This provides robust and long-term protection for
the commercialisation of important new treatments to people with little
hope of cure. GlyTherix has now completed a ‘First-in-Human’ trial of 12
patients using Miltuximab® with no drug-related adverse
events observed. GlyTherix is interested in partnerships or
collaborations with larger pharmaceutical partners.
