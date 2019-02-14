Minomic Signs Agreement with US Pathology Laboratory

Minomic International Ltd is pleased to announce the company has
executed an agreement with Cirrus Dx, a CLIA Certified “High Complexity”
Laboratory, enabling US clinicians and patients early access to the
company’s novel test for Prostate Cancer. The agreement allows Cirrus Dx
to perform MiCheck® as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) in
the company’s Rockville MD based laboratory once internal validation is
completed. Finalising this agreement completes an important step in
commercialising MiCheck® in the world’s largest healthcare
market.
Minomic’s CEO, Dr Brad Walsh, noted “being able to offer MiCheck®
as an LDT through our partnership with Cirrus Dx will provide the
Company with three important outcomes, 'Real World Data' which can be
used in subsequent FDA approval submissions, validation of MiCheck®
and its clinical utility and finally, royalty revenues. Our thanks to
the Cirrus Dx team for making this possible with special acknowledgement
for the hard work and vision provided by Cirrus’ Kyle Armantrout. We are
very excited to be working with them as they continue to build their
franchise in the urological testing space”.
William M. Nelson, MD, Cirrus Dx’s President said “the ability of MiCheck®
to improve the diagnosis of Prostate Cancer and, in particular,
reduce the number of unnecessary biopsies being performed is a
game-changer and we look forward to working with Minomic to bring this
vital improvement into the US market”.
Minomic and Cirrus expect the required internal validation studies to be
completed by the end of Quarter 1, 2019. Urologists and their patients
in the US will have access to the MiCheck® test shortly
thereafter. A suitable reimbursement code has been identified and both
companies believe that appropriate reimbursement will be available.
Commercial details of the agreement will remain confidential.
About Minomic
Minomic International Ltd is an Australian diagnostic company
specialising in development of diagnostics for solid tumors, including
prostate, bladder and pancreas. Minomic has developed the in
vitro diagnostic MiCheck® test for the early
detection of prostate cancer.
About Cirrus Dx
Cirrus Dx leverages emerging technologies to deliver superior diagnostic
tools, supporting key clinical decisions. Extensive technical and
clinical laboratory experience is the foundation of product development,
which delivers CLIA laboratory services, IVD kits, and instrumentation
that support vertical integration to advance patient care.
