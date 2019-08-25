Log in
Minor DKL Food Group (The Coffee Club) and InMoment to Present at CX Singapore 2019

08/25/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

—InMoment hosts leading Australian food franchisor in showcasing how customer experience intelligence is driving company success

This week at Forrester’s CX Singapore 2019, InMoment, the leader in Experience Intelligence (XI), will host a session with Minor DKL Food Group, the owner of The Coffee Club, in presenting “The Real Work of Turning CX Insights into Results.” Taking place on 28 August in Singapore, the event will bring together some of the world’s best customer experience thought leaders, technology providers, and professionals.

Minor DKL is a leading food franchisor and owner of several brands, such as The Coffee Club, Ribs & Rumps Restaurants, and Coffee Hit franchises, totaling 450 restaurants throughout 11 countries, with more than 8,000 staff members and an annual turnover at approximately $550 million. Stephen Hazard, COO of Minor DKL, will explain how Minor DKL has successfully operationalised key CX insights that have led to impressive business results.

“By way of listening to and learning from our customers, as well as leveraging experience intelligence, we are progressing to become the most customer connected brand in the world,” said Hazard. “Minor DKL and The Coffee Club are humbled to be among the top CX leaders and professionals at this reputable event.”

“Minor DKL truly is an incredible example of not only being customer-minded, but actually taking action on the intelligence it uncovers,” said Kristi Knight, CMO of InMoment. “It’s proving to be a leader both in the competitive restaurant industry, as well as in the realm of CX as a whole.”

About InMoment

InMoment™ is the leader in Experience Intelligence (XI), helping organizations deliver more beneficial and memorable experiences in every moment. The company’s cloud-native XI Platform is engineered with data science at the core, featuring three clouds that work seamlessly together to give businesses a comprehensive understanding of the most important factors impacting the bottom line: Customer Experience (CX) Cloud, Employee Experience (EX) Cloud, and Market Experience (MX) Cloud. InMoment’s technology, coupled with its deep domain knowledge in experience design and delivery, help more than 500 of the world’s leading brands in 95 countries attract, excite, and retain their most profitable customers and most valuable employees.


© Business Wire 2019
