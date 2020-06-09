Log in
Minority Business Development Agency Seeking Nominations for 2020 National MED Week Awards

06/09/2020 | 01:38pm EDT

Washington, DC, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) is seeking nominations for the 2020 National Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week Awards. These annual awards are designed to honor businesses, organizations, and individuals that have demonstrated leadership and commitment in advancing the minority business community and our Nation’s economy.

“The MED Week celebration and award program for minority business enterprises has been in existence for nearly 40 years,” said David Byrd, MBDA National Deputy Director. “In the unprecedented times our nation is facing during the COVID-19 pandemic, we will continue the tradition of commemorating National MED Week. We look forward to acknowledging, recognizing, and encouraging the well-deserved accomplishments and ingenuity being demonstrated in the minority business community at this critical time.”

For the first time, the annual National MED Week events will be a virtual experience including dedicated programming for the 2020 MED Week award winners.

Nominations are accepted in three award categories: Minority Firms of the Year, Champions of Minority Business Development, and Individual Recognition.  For eligibility information and details on submitting nominations please visit  www.MBDA.gov/2020MEDWeekAwards.  All applications must be received by July 15, 2020.

About the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)

The U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency (www.mbda.gov) is the only federal agency solely dedicated to fostering the growth and global competitiveness of U.S. minority business enterprises.  MBDA programs are focused on economic empowerment and leading minority business enterprises through business transformation. For 50 years, MBDA has helped minority-owned firms get access to capital, contracts, build scale and capacity, and expand into new markets.

###

Velicia Woods
Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)
vwoods@mbda.gov

© GlobeNewswire 2020
