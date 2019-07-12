Minority-Owned Naturade Rolls Out VeganSmart™ Organic All-in-One Nutritional Shakes

CEO Claude Tellis and CMO Kareem Cook Committed to Making Healthy Choices More Accessible for Minority Groups, Especially Within the African-American Community

Minority-owned Naturade VeganSmart, the premier choice for all-in-one nutritional vegan shakes, vegan recipes and a cleanse program, is excited to announce the introduction of VeganSmart All-in-One Organic Shakes.

The New VeganSmart All-in-One Organic Shakes

The new USDA Organic shakes offer a complete protein blend that contains everything you need in just one serving. "Our new shakes are the direct result of listening to our customers. They wanted the same great taste they’re used to from VeganSmart, but organic,” explained VeganSmart CMO and Co-founder, Kareem Cook. “There are two things we refuse to compromise on - ingredients and taste. It took finessing to get the product perfect, but we nailed it.”

The vegan, plant-based premium protein powder - available nationwide in natural health food retailers, health clubs, surf spots and more - is a flavor hit of creamy, smooth clean nutrition that is also low in sugar. These delicious all-in-one shakes boast the following:

Certified Vegan

USDA Organic

Certified Low Glycemic

Non GMO

Soy free

Gluten free

Dairy free

No cholesterol

Diabetic-friendly

20g premium clean plant protein

Organic vegan energy blend

Digestive enzyme blend

Fiber prebiotics

100% whole foods

Vitamins and minerals

Only 140 calories

Low sugar

“Our new flavors are out of this world, I can’t wait for everyone to try them,” shared John Lewis, Badass Vegan and VeganSmart Managing Partner. “We have our Vanilla Creme, Chai Spices, Chocolate Fudge and Wild Berries, all available in our bestselling jars, with Chocolate Fudge and Wild Berries also available in single serving packets.”

Naturade CEO & CMO’s Commitment to the Health of Minority Groups, Especially the African-American Community

Founder, Partner and CEO Claude Tellis and CMO Kareem Cook became friends while attending Duke University. Both having many family members and friends affected by diet-related illnesses or having suffered from diabetes, heart disease and other obesity-related illnesses, they knew they wanted to do more.

In 2012, after starting a healthy vending machine company that ushered in a well needed change in Los Angeles Unified School District, they acquired Naturade, a premium level natural products company distributed primarily in the natural products industry. In 2013, they met John Lewis, an internationally recognized vegan advocate and fitness expert. John explained that the best way to prevent obesity, pre-diabetes and heart disease was a plant-based diet. Later that year, they partnered together and created VeganSmart.

“Because we’ve both lost people we love due to diet-related illnesses, everything we do is with the health of the African-American community in mind,” explained VeganSmart CEO, Claude Tellis. “We aspire to create Whole Foods premium products at Walmart pricing so we don’t limit accessibility, especially in the country’s food deserts.”

And the African-American community is definitely listening and behind this dynamic duo. In fact, retired NBA superstar Grant Hill believes in Naturade’s mission so strongly, he became an investor. Naturade’s ultimate goal is to help America, with an emphasis on the African-American community, lose one million pounds.

For more information about VeganSmart products, wellness tips or upcoming events visit www.vegansmart.com or follow @livevegansmart on Twitter and Instagram. For more information on Naturade, visit www.naturade.com or follow @naturadelife on Twitter and Instagram.

About VeganSmart

VeganSmart is a complete vegan protein blend that was introduced in 2014 as a healthy all in one nutritional shake specifically created for vegans or the vegan curious. It contains a whole food complex of 9 different healthy colorful fruits and vegetables known to contain polyphenols, antioxidants and flavonoids to support overall wellness. In addition, it also contains 22 vitamins and minerals, a healthy dose of fiber and omega blends, prebiotics and digestive enzymes. VeganSmart has been embraced by vegans and non-vegans as their all in one nutritional shake of choice because of the taste and nutritional power that comes with each product.

About Naturade

Naturade has been well known for its commitment to improving the health and well-being of consumers with innovative, natural products since 1926. Naturade has taken the reins as an innovator in the natural products industry as a provider of natural health products worldwide.

Naturade pioneered the introduction of soy protein powders in the 1950s and over the years, Naturade has manufactured and distributed a variety of health-related products including vitamins, nutritional supplements, skin care and hair care products.

Naturade's commitment to quality is well regarded as a standard of excellence in the dietary supplement industry, thus offering a healthier way to live naturally. The company's priority and standard of excellence demands effective, nutritional quality controls. These controls are integrated through every phase of product development and production. Naturade's commitment inspires the company to pursue greater and more advanced technology to ensure only the highest quality possible in its products. www.naturade.com

