Minotaur Exploration : Monthly Industrial Statistics, October 2019

Monthly Industrial Statistics, October 2019
1. Production Trend
-
All industry
-
The Index of all industry production in October decreased by 0.4 percent from the previous month.
-
The Index of Service industry and Construction industry went up but Mining & Manufacturing industries went down from the previous month.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
|
Oct.
|
Q2
|
Q3p
|
Aug.
|
Sep.p
|
Oct.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index of all industry production1)
|
|
108.0
|
|
108.2
|
107.0
|
108.2
|
108.4
|
108.0
|
107.6
|
|
From the Previous M onth
|
|
0.5
|
|
0.8
|
0.5
|
1.1
|
0.2
|
-0.4
|
-0.4
|
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrial production
|
|
0.8
|
|
1.6
|
1.4
|
1.9
|
-1.8
|
2.0
|
-1.7
|
Percent
|
Manufacturing
|
|
0.6
|
|
1.5
|
1.6
|
1.8
|
-2.0
|
2.1
|
-1.5
|
Change
|
Construction
|
|
-3.8
|
|
-1.3
|
-1.8
|
-4.3
|
0.9
|
-3.2
|
1.7
|
|
Service industry
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.6
|
0.0
|
0.8
|
1.1
|
-1.3
|
0.3
|
|
Public administration
|
|
2.9
|
|
0.4
|
1.9
|
2.8
|
1.3
|
-2.0
|
-0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note 1) Seasonally Adjusted
-
The Index of all industry production in October decreased by 0.5 percent from the same period of the previous year.
-
The Index of Mining & Manufacturing industries and Construction industry went down from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q3
|
Oct.
|
Q3p
|
Aug.
|
|
Sep.p
|
Oct.p
|
Index of all industry production1)
|
107.2
|
105.7
|
109.4
|
106.2
|
105.4
|
|
105.3
|
108.8
|
|
Year on Year
|
1.4
|
-0.1
|
7.6
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
|
0.5
|
-0.5
|
|
Industrial production
|
1.3
|
0.1
|
12.6
|
-0.8
|
-3.3
|
|
0.4
|
-2.5
|
Percent
|
Manufacturing
|
1.2
|
-0.1
|
12.9
|
-0.7
|
-3.3
|
|
0.2
|
-2.5
|
|
Change
|
Construction
|
-5.3
|
-9.7
|
-3.1
|
-7.8
|
-7.4
|
|
-7.9
|
-4.3
|
|
|
|
|
Service industry
|
2.1
|
0.8
|
5.8
|
1.6
|
2.4
|
|
1.0
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
Public administration
|
2.2
|
2.5
|
8.7
|
3.4
|
3.9
|
|
3.0
|
2.4
Note 1) Not Seasonally Adjusted
(2) Manufacturing
Production
-
The Manufacturing Production Index in October decreased by 1.5 percent from the previous month and 2.5 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q3
|
Oct.
|
Q3p
|
Aug.
|
Sep.p
|
Oct.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
-
|
107.5
|
108.2
|
106.3
|
104.9
|
107.1
|
105.5
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted
|
105.9
|
105.2
|
113.1
|
104.5
|
101.3
|
103.0
|
110.3
|
|
|
From the Previous Month
|
-
|
0.6
|
1.5
|
1.8
|
-2.0
|
2.1
|
-1.5
|
|
Percent
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Year on Year
|
1.2
|
-0.1
|
12.9
|
-0.7
|
-3.3
|
0.2
|
-2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shipment
-
The Manufacturing Shipment Index in October decreased by 1.9 percent from the previous month and 3.5 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q3
|
Oct.
|
Q3p
|
Aug.
|
Sep.p
|
Oct.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
-
|
104.0
|
104.9
|
103.2
|
103.2
|
103.7
|
101.7
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted
|
102.2
|
101.5
|
109.3
|
100.8
|
99.4
|
99.8
|
105.5
|
|
|
From the Previous Month
|
-
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
2.7
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
-1.9
|
|
Percent
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Year on Year
|
-0.2
|
-1.6
|
12.7
|
-0.7
|
-2.0
|
-1.2
|
-3.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventory
-
The Manufacturing Inventory Index in October increased by 0.2 percent from the previous month and 6.0 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
May
|
Jun.
|
Jul.
|
|
Aug.
|
Sep.p
|
Oct.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
117.8
|
116.7
|
118.4
|
|
116.5
|
117.6
|
117.8
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted
|
117.8
|
115.9
|
119.8
|
|
117.1
|
116.3
|
116.9
|
|
|
Percent
|
From the Previous Month
|
0.9
|
-0.9
|
1.5
|
|
-1.6
|
0.9
|
0.2
|
Change
|
Year on Year
|
8.4
|
6.2
|
8.1
|
|
5.4
|
8.1
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proportion of Inventory to Shipment
|
117.9
|
115.7
|
115.4
|
|
112.9
|
113.4
|
115.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing Production Capacity and Capacity Utilization Rate
-
The Production Capacity Index in October increased by 0.4 percent from the previous month but decreased by 2.0 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q3
|
Oct.
|
Q3p
|
Aug.
|
Sep.p
|
Oct.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production Capacity Index
|
103.1
|
103.4
|
103.9
|
101.5
|
101.4
|
101.4
|
101.8
|
|
From the Previous Month
|
-
|
0.9
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
-0.3
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
|
Percent
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Year on Year
|
-0.2
|
-0.2
|
-0.3
|
-1.8
|
-1.8
|
-2.2
|
-2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The Index of Capacity Utilization Rate in October decreased by 3.1 percent from the previous month and 1.5 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q3
|
Oct.
|
Q3p
|
Aug.
|
Sep.p
|
Oct.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
-
|
99.7
|
99.9
|
100.1
|
98.6
|
101.4
|
98.3
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted
|
98.4
|
97.0
|
104.3
|
98.0
|
95.1
|
96.0
|
102.7
|
|
|
From the Previous Month
|
-
|
0.4
|
0.9
|
3.1
|
-1.8
|
2.8
|
-3.1
|
|
Percent
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Year on Year
|
0.3
|
-1.9
|
12.2
|
1.0
|
-2.2
|
2.3
|
-1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The Manufacturing Average Capacity Utilization Rate in October marked 73.2 percent, which decreased by 2.3 percentage points from the previous month.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%, %p)
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Y
|
Q3
|
Oct.
|
Q3p
|
Aug.
|
Sep.p
|
Oct.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing Average Capacity
|
73.5
|
74.2
|
74.4
|
74.5
|
73.4
|
75.5
|
73.2
|
Utilization Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change from the Previous Month
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
0.7
|
2.2
|
-1.3
|
2.1
|
-2.3
|
(Quarter, Year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3) Service Industry
-
The Index of Services in October increased by 0.3 percent from the previous month and 0.7 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q3
|
Oct.
|
Q3p
|
Aug.
|
Sep.p
|
Oct.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
-
|
106.9
|
107.5
|
108.5
|
109.4
|
108.0
|
108.3
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted
|
106.7
|
105.9
|
108.1
|
107.6
|
108.1
|
106.9
|
108.9
|
|
|
From the Previous Month
|
-
|
0.3
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
1.1
|
-1.3
|
0.3
|
|
Percent
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Year on Year
|
2.1
|
0.8
|
5.8
|
1.6
|
2.4
|
1.0
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Consumption Trend
-
The Retail Sales Index in October decreased by 0.5 percent from the previous month but increased by 2.1 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q3
|
Oct.
|
Q3p
|
Aug.
|
Sep.p
|
Oct.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
-
|
110.6
|
110.0
|
113.2
|
115.5
|
112.9
|
112.3
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted
|
110.5
|
109.2
|
113.5
|
111.7
|
111.4
|
113.3
|
115.9
|
|
|
From the Previous Month
|
-
|
-0.2
|
0.5
|
0.2
|
3.9
|
-2.3
|
-0.5
|
|
Percent
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Year on Year
|
4.3
|
3.8
|
5.1
|
2.3
|
4.1
|
3.1
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Investment Trend
Equipment Investment and Domestic Machinery Shipment (Excluding Vessels)
-
The Equipment Investment Index in October decreased by 0.8 percent from the previous month and 4.8 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q3
|
Oct.
|
Q3p
|
Aug.
|
Sep.p
|
Oct.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
-
|
107.8
|
108.7
|
102.8
|
102.3
|
104.4
|
103.6
|
Not
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
112.6
|
104.5
|
108.2
|
100.3
|
99.5
|
95.7
|
103.0
|
|
|
From the Previous Month (Quarter)
|
|
-5.4
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
0.5
|
2.1
|
-0.8
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Machinery
|
-
|
-6.6
|
-2.8
|
-0.7
|
-0.2
|
6.0
|
-2.3
|
Percent
|
- Transport Equipment
|
-
|
-1.6
|
11.7
|
5.5
|
2.0
|
-8.0
|
3.6
|
Year on Year
|
-3.5
|
-11.8
|
6.8
|
-4.0
|
-4.0
|
-3.4
|
-4.8
|
Change
|
|
-
|
Machinery
|
-5.2
|
-14.8
|
5.2
|
-4.8
|
-4.6
|
-4.0
|
-4.0
|
|
-
|
Transport Equipment
|
1.7
|
-2.1
|
11.4
|
-1.7
|
-2.1
|
-1.1
|
-7.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The Domestic Machinery Shipment Index in October decreased by 1.5 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Y
|
Q3
|
Oct.
|
Q3p
|
Aug.
|
Sep.p
|
Oct.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic Machinery Shipment Index
|
107.1
|
101.9
|
101.8
|
92.3
|
88.5
|
92.7
|
100.3
|
Year on Year
|
-4.1
|
-8.4
|
6.3
|
-9.4
|
-11.0
|
-5.1
|
-1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of Domestic Machinery Orders Received (Excluding Vessels)
-
The value of Domestic Machinery Orders Received in October increased by 1.9 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(year-on-year, %)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q3
|
Oct.
|
Q3p
|
Aug.
|
Sep.p
|
Oct.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of Domestic Machinery Orders
|
1.9
|
-1.0
|
8.2
|
-0.6
|
-2.8
|
5.2
|
1.9
|
Received(Constant)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Public
|
8.8
|
7.3
|
24.3
|
-46.6
|
-74.6
|
-19.2
|
-49.1
|
-
|
Private
|
1.4
|
-1.5
|
6.8
|
2.6
|
6.2
|
6.3
|
7.0
|
․Manufacturing
|
3.4
|
6.0
|
5.7
|
-0.3
|
2.4
|
5.3
|
8.5
|
․Non-manufacturing
|
-2.2
|
-14.5
|
8.8
|
9.0
|
14.6
|
8.5
|
4.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of Construction Completed
-
In October, the value of Construction Completed at constant prices increased by 1.7 percent from the previous month but decreased by 4.3 percent from the same period of the previous year.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q3
|
Oct.
|
Q3p
|
Aug.
|
Sep.p
|
Oct.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From the Previous Month
|
-
|
-3.8
|
-1.3
|
-4.3
|
0.9
|
-3.2
|
1.7
|
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of
|
-
|
Building
|
-
|
-4.4
|
-0.3
|
-6.0
|
-0.9
|
-4.1
|
2.6
|
-
|
C ivil Engineering
|
-
|
-2.2
|
-4.3
|
0.6
|
5.8
|
-0.8
|
-0.7
|
Construction
|
Completed
|
Year on Year
|
-5.3
|
-9.7
|
-3.1
|
-7.8
|
-7.4
|
-7.9
|
-4.3
|
(Constant)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Building
|
-4.0
|
-9.4
|
-2.5
|
-11.4
|
-11.4
|
-12.5
|
-9.3
|
|
-
|
C ivil Engineering
|
-8.9
|
-10.5
|
-5.1
|
4.1
|
5.9
|
6.7
|
12.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of
|
From the Previous Month
|
-
|
-2.5
|
-1.2
|
-3.6
|
0.9
|
-2.7
|
1.4
|
Construction
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Completed
|
Year on Year
|
-1.5
|
-5.7
|
0.9
|
-5.5
|
-4.9
|
-6.1
|
-2.8
|
(Current)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of Construction Orders Received
-
In October, the value of Construction Orders Received at current prices increased by 33.3 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(year-on-year, %)
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q3
|
Oct.
|
Q3p
|
Aug.
|
Sep.p
|
Oct.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of Construction Orders Received
|
-2.2
|
-10.0
|
3.0
|
-0.4
|
-17.1
|
34.8
|
33.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Building
|
-7.7
|
-28.2
|
1.7
|
5.1
|
-10.9
|
18.6
|
31.5
|
By type of
|
|
․Dwellings
|
-11.5
|
-34.8
|
14.4
|
-0.2
|
-23.5
|
18.8
|
52.7
|
work
|
- C ivil Engineering
|
15.6
|
65.7
|
9.3
|
-10.3
|
-30.5
|
65.7
|
41.6
|
|
|
․Land development
|
-7.3
|
-43.2
|
-12.3
|
129.5
|
-40.6
|
354.3
|
186.7
|
By
|
-
|
Public
|
-11.7
|
-11.2
|
138.5
|
4.9
|
-2.3
|
13.6
|
-21.4
|
-
|
Private
|
-1.2
|
-14.2
|
-11.4
|
-11.8
|
-13.6
|
5.0
|
48.6
|
contractors
|
|
- Private Capital
|
36.9
|
2,232.4
|
178.0
|
164.3
|
-62.7
|
2,570.5
|
19.9
4. Composite Economic Indexes
Composite Coincident Index
-
The Composite Coincident Index in October increased by 0.1 percent from the previous month.
-
The Cyclical Component of Composite Coincident Index, which reflects current economic situations, decreased by 0.1 points from the previous month.
-
Composite Coincident Index1) (2015=100)
- Month-on-month (%)
-
Cyclical Component of Composite Coincident Index2)
- Change from the Previous Month (p)
2019
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
Jul.
|
Aug.p
|
Sep.p
|
Oct.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
109.8
|
110.0
|
110.5
|
110.6
|
110.7
|
111.1
|
111.3
|
111.4
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
|
99.2
|
99.5
|
99.4
|
99.3
|
99.5
|
99.5
|
99.4
|
99.2
|
-0.1
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
-0.1
|
-0.1
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note 1) 2) The data for the last 3 months are preliminary
Composite Leading Index
-
The Composite Leading Index in October increased by 0.5 percent from the previous month.
-
The Cyclical Component of Composite Leading Index, which predicts the turning point in business cycle, increased by 0.2 points from the previous month.
◦Composite Leading Index (2015=100)
- Month-on-month (%)
-
Cyclical Component of Composite Leading Index
- Change from the Previous Month (p)
2019
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.p
|
Oct.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
114.1
|
114.5
|
114.6
|
114.7
|
114.7
|
114.9
|
115.4
|
116.0
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.4
|
0.5
|
99.0
|
99.0
|
98.9
|
98.7
|
98.4
|
98.3
|
98.5
|
98.7
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
-0.1
|
-0.2
|
-0.3
|
-0.1
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
< Major Indicators of Monthly
|
Industrial
|
Statistics
|
>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[year-on-year, %]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q3
|
Oct.
|
Q2
|
Q3p
|
Aug.
|
Sep.p
|
Oct.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From the previous
|
-
|
0.5
|
0.8
|
0.5
|
1.1
|
0.2
|
-0.4
|
-0.4
|
|
|
A ll in d u stry
|
|
|
month (quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From the
|
1.4
|
-0.1
|
7.6
|
0.4
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
-0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From the previous
|
-
|
0.8
|
1.6
|
1.4
|
1.9
|
-1.8
|
2.0
|
-1.7
|
|
|
M ining, M anufacturing and
|
month (quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E lectricity &
|
G as
|
From the
|
1.3
|
0.1
|
12.6
|
-0.7
|
-0.8
|
-3.3
|
0.4
|
-2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From the previous
|
-
|
0.6
|
1.5
|
1.6
|
1.8
|
-2.0
|
2.1
|
-1.5
|
|
|
|
|
․Production
|
month (quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From the
|
1.2
|
-0.1
|
12.9
|
-0.8
|
-0.7
|
-3.3
|
0.2
|
-2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production
|
|
|
․Producer's Shipment
|
-0.2
|
-1.6
|
12.7
|
-1.4
|
-0.7
|
-2.0
|
-1.2
|
-3.5
|
|
Manufacturing
|
|
- Domestic
|
|
-1.4
|
-5.0
|
12.7
|
-2.1
|
-1.9
|
-3.9
|
-2.8
|
-4.1
|
|
|
|
|
- Export
|
|
1.2
|
2.9
|
12.3
|
-0.7
|
1.0
|
0.5
|
1.1
|
-2.5
|
|
|
|
|
․Producer's Inventory1)
|
8.0
|
6.2
|
5.2
|
6.2
|
8.1
|
5.4
|
8.1
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
|
Average Capacity Utilization Rate2)
|
73.5
|
74.2
|
74.4
|
72.3
|
74.5
|
73.4
|
75.5
|
73.2
|
|
|
|
|
Production Capacity
|
-0.2
|
-0.2
|
-0.3
|
-1.1
|
-1.8
|
-1.8
|
-2.2
|
-2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
From the previous
|
-
|
0.3
|
0.6
|
0.0
|
0.8
|
1.1
|
-1.3
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
․Production
|
month (quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S e rvice
|
|
From the
|
2.1
|
0.8
|
5.8
|
1.4
|
1.6
|
2.4
|
1.0
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous year
|
|
|
Industry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Wholesale & Retail
|
1.5
|
-0.3
|
5.4
|
-0.1
|
0.4
|
1.6
|
-0.1
|
-1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Wholesale & Retail Inventories1)
|
3.3
|
-1.7
|
0.6
|
6.7
|
5.0
|
7.2
|
5.0
|
4.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
From the previous
|
-
|
-0.2
|
0.5
|
1.0
|
0.2
|
3.9
|
-2.3
|
-0.5
|
|
|
Retail Sales
|
|
|
month (quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumption
|
|
|
From the
|
4.3
|
3.8
|
5.1
|
2.0
|
2.3
|
4.1
|
3.1
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Consumer durables
|
5.6
|
2.3
|
11.8
|
-0.7
|
1.9
|
0.5
|
10.0
|
4.6
|
|
|
|
|
Equipment
|
From the previous
|
-
|
-5.4
|
0.6
|
1.2
|
0.8
|
0.5
|
2.1
|
-0.8
|
|
|
|
|
month (quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
Investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equipment
|
|
Index
|
-3.5
|
-11.8
|
6.8
|
-8.7
|
-4.0
|
-4.0
|
-3.4
|
-4.8
|
|
|
|
previous year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of Domestic
|
1.9
|
-1.0
|
8.2
|
0.5
|
-0.6
|
-2.8
|
5.2
|
1.9
|
|
Investment
|
|
|
Machinery Orders Received
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of
|
From the previous
|
-
|
-3.8
|
-1.3
|
-1.8
|
-4.3
|
0.9
|
-3.2
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
month (quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
|
Completed1)
|
From the
|
-5.3
|
-9.7
|
-3.1
|
-6.4
|
-7.8
|
-7.4
|
-7.9
|
-4.3
|
|
|
|
(constant)
|
previous year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of Construction
|
-2.2
|
-10.0
|
3.0
|
-2.3
|
-0.4
|
-17.1
|
34.8
|
33.3
|
|
|
|
|
Orders Received(current)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note 1) At the end of the month, quarter and year
|
2) During the month, quarter and year
|
|
< Composite Economic Indexes >
Composite Coincident Index (2015=100)1) ․Month-on-month (%)
Cyclical Component of Composite Coincident Index2) ․Change from the Previous Month (p)
Composite Leading Index (2015=100) ․Month-on-month (%)
Cyclical Component of Composite Leading Index ․Change from the Previous Month (p)
Note 1) 2) The data for the last 3 months are preliminary
2019
|
Jun.
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.p
|
Oct.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
110.6
|
110.7
|
111.1
|
111.3
|
111.4
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
99.4
|
99.3
|
99.5
|
99.5
|
99.4
|
-0.1
|
-0.1
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
-0.1
|
114.7
|
114.7
|
114.9
|
115.4
|
116.0
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.4
|
0.5
|
98.7
|
98.4
|
98.3
|
98.5
|
98.7
|
-0.2
|
-0.3
|
-0.1
|
0.2
|
0.2
