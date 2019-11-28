Log in
Minotaur Exploration : Monthly Industrial Statistics, October 2019

0
11/28/2019 | 07:03pm EST

http://kostat.go.kr

Press

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., November 29, 2019

Short-term Industry Statistics Division

Contact Division

Deputy Director General for Short-term

Release

Economic Statistics

STATISTICS KOREA

Contact Person

Kim, Bo-kyoung (042.481.2166)

Monthly Industrial Statistics

October 2019

Monthly Industrial Statistics, October 2019

1. Production Trend

  1. All industry
  • The Index of all industry production in October decreased by 0.4 percent from the previous month.
  • The Index of Service industry and Construction industry went up but Mining & Manufacturing industries went down from the previous month.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Q3

Oct.

Q2

Q3p

Aug.

Sep.p

Oct.p

Index of all industry production1)

108.0

108.2

107.0

108.2

108.4

108.0

107.6

From the Previous M onth

0.5

0.8

0.5

1.1

0.2

-0.4

-0.4

(Quarter)

Industrial production

0.8

1.6

1.4

1.9

-1.8

2.0

-1.7

Percent

Manufacturing

0.6

1.5

1.6

1.8

-2.0

2.1

-1.5

Change

Construction

-3.8

-1.3

-1.8

-4.3

0.9

-3.2

1.7

Service industry

0.3

0.6

0.0

0.8

1.1

-1.3

0.3

Public administration

2.9

0.4

1.9

2.8

1.3

-2.0

-0.3

Note 1) Seasonally Adjusted

  • The Index of all industry production in October decreased by 0.5 percent from the same period of the previous year.
  • The Index of Mining & Manufacturing industries and Construction industry went down from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q3

Oct.

Q3p

Aug.

Sep.p

Oct.p

Index of all industry production1)

107.2

105.7

109.4

106.2

105.4

105.3

108.8

Year on Year

1.4

-0.1

7.6

0.5

0.0

0.5

-0.5

Industrial production

1.3

0.1

12.6

-0.8

-3.3

0.4

-2.5

Percent

Manufacturing

1.2

-0.1

12.9

-0.7

-3.3

0.2

-2.5

Change

Construction

-5.3

-9.7

-3.1

-7.8

-7.4

-7.9

-4.3

Service industry

2.1

0.8

5.8

1.6

2.4

1.0

0.7

Public administration

2.2

2.5

8.7

3.4

3.9

3.0

2.4

Note 1) Not Seasonally Adjusted

- 1 -

(2) Manufacturing

Production

  • The Manufacturing Production Index in October decreased by 1.5 percent from the previous month and 2.5 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q3

Oct.

Q3p

Aug.

Sep.p

Oct.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

107.5

108.2

106.3

104.9

107.1

105.5

Not Seasonally Adjusted

105.9

105.2

113.1

104.5

101.3

103.0

110.3

From the Previous Month

-

0.6

1.5

1.8

-2.0

2.1

-1.5

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

1.2

-0.1

12.9

-0.7

-3.3

0.2

-2.5

Shipment

  • The Manufacturing Shipment Index in October decreased by 1.9 percent from the previous month and 3.5 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q3

Oct.

Q3p

Aug.

Sep.p

Oct.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

104.0

104.9

103.2

103.2

103.7

101.7

Not Seasonally Adjusted

102.2

101.5

109.3

100.8

99.4

99.8

105.5

From the Previous Month

-

0.7

0.7

2.7

0.6

0.5

-1.9

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

-0.2

-1.6

12.7

-0.7

-2.0

-1.2

-3.5

- 2 -

Inventory

  • The Manufacturing Inventory Index in October increased by 0.2 percent from the previous month and 6.0 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2019

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.p

Oct.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

117.8

116.7

118.4

116.5

117.6

117.8

Not Seasonally Adjusted

117.8

115.9

119.8

117.1

116.3

116.9

Percent

From the Previous Month

0.9

-0.9

1.5

-1.6

0.9

0.2

Change

Year on Year

8.4

6.2

8.1

5.4

8.1

6.0

Proportion of Inventory to Shipment

117.9

115.7

115.4

112.9

113.4

115.8

Manufacturing Production Capacity and Capacity Utilization Rate

  • The Production Capacity Index in October increased by 0.4 percent from the previous month but decreased by 2.0 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q3

Oct.

Q3p

Aug.

Sep.p

Oct.p

Production Capacity Index

103.1

103.4

103.9

101.5

101.4

101.4

101.8

From the Previous Month

-

0.9

0.2

0.1

-0.3

0.0

0.4

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

-0.2

-0.2

-0.3

-1.8

-1.8

-2.2

-2.0

  • The Index of Capacity Utilization Rate in October decreased by 3.1 percent from the previous month and 1.5 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q3

Oct.

Q3p

Aug.

Sep.p

Oct.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

99.7

99.9

100.1

98.6

101.4

98.3

Not Seasonally Adjusted

98.4

97.0

104.3

98.0

95.1

96.0

102.7

From the Previous Month

-

0.4

0.9

3.1

-1.8

2.8

-3.1

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

0.3

-1.9

12.2

1.0

-2.2

2.3

-1.5

- 3 -

  • The Manufacturing Average Capacity Utilization Rate in October marked 73.2 percent, which decreased by 2.3 percentage points from the previous month.

(%, %p)

2018

2019

Y

Q3

Oct.

Q3p

Aug.

Sep.p

Oct.p

Manufacturing Average Capacity

73.5

74.2

74.4

74.5

73.4

75.5

73.2

Utilization Rate

Change from the Previous Month

0.2

0.3

0.7

2.2

-1.3

2.1

-2.3

(Quarter, Year)

(3) Service Industry

  • The Index of Services in October increased by 0.3 percent from the previous month and 0.7 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q3

Oct.

Q3p

Aug.

Sep.p

Oct.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

106.9

107.5

108.5

109.4

108.0

108.3

Not Seasonally Adjusted

106.7

105.9

108.1

107.6

108.1

106.9

108.9

From the Previous Month

-

0.3

0.6

0.8

1.1

-1.3

0.3

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

2.1

0.8

5.8

1.6

2.4

1.0

0.7

2. Consumption Trend

  • The Retail Sales Index in October decreased by 0.5 percent from the previous month but increased by 2.1 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q3

Oct.

Q3p

Aug.

Sep.p

Oct.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

110.6

110.0

113.2

115.5

112.9

112.3

Not Seasonally Adjusted

110.5

109.2

113.5

111.7

111.4

113.3

115.9

From the Previous Month

-

-0.2

0.5

0.2

3.9

-2.3

-0.5

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

4.3

3.8

5.1

2.3

4.1

3.1

2.1

- 4 -

3. Investment Trend

Equipment Investment and Domestic Machinery Shipment (Excluding Vessels)

  • The Equipment Investment Index in October decreased by 0.8 percent from the previous month and 4.8 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q3

Oct.

Q3p

Aug.

Sep.p

Oct.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

107.8

108.7

102.8

102.3

104.4

103.6

Not

Seasonally Adjusted

112.6

104.5

108.2

100.3

99.5

95.7

103.0

From the Previous Month (Quarter)

-5.4

0.6

0.8

0.5

2.1

-0.8

-

-

Machinery

-

-6.6

-2.8

-0.7

-0.2

6.0

-2.3

Percent

- Transport Equipment

-

-1.6

11.7

5.5

2.0

-8.0

3.6

Year on Year

-3.5

-11.8

6.8

-4.0

-4.0

-3.4

-4.8

Change

-

Machinery

-5.2

-14.8

5.2

-4.8

-4.6

-4.0

-4.0

-

Transport Equipment

1.7

-2.1

11.4

-1.7

-2.1

-1.1

-7.1

  • The Domestic Machinery Shipment Index in October decreased by 1.5 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q3

Oct.

Q3p

Aug.

Sep.p

Oct.p

Domestic Machinery Shipment Index

107.1

101.9

101.8

92.3

88.5

92.7

100.3

Year on Year

-4.1

-8.4

6.3

-9.4

-11.0

-5.1

-1.5

Value of Domestic Machinery Orders Received (Excluding Vessels)

  • The value of Domestic Machinery Orders Received in October increased by 1.9 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(year-on-year, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q3

Oct.

Q3p

Aug.

Sep.p

Oct.p

Value of Domestic Machinery Orders

1.9

-1.0

8.2

-0.6

-2.8

5.2

1.9

Received(Constant)

-

Public

8.8

7.3

24.3

-46.6

-74.6

-19.2

-49.1

-

Private

1.4

-1.5

6.8

2.6

6.2

6.3

7.0

Manufacturing

3.4

6.0

5.7

-0.3

2.4

5.3

8.5

Non-manufacturing

-2.2

-14.5

8.8

9.0

14.6

8.5

4.2

- 5 -

Value of Construction Completed

  • In October, the value of Construction Completed at constant prices increased by 1.7 percent from the previous month but decreased by 4.3 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(%)

2018

2019

Y

Q3

Oct.

Q3p

Aug.

Sep.p

Oct.p

From the Previous Month

-

-3.8

-1.3

-4.3

0.9

-3.2

1.7

(Quarter)

Value of

-

Building

-

-4.4

-0.3

-6.0

-0.9

-4.1

2.6

-

C ivil Engineering

-

-2.2

-4.3

0.6

5.8

-0.8

-0.7

Construction

Completed

Year on Year

-5.3

-9.7

-3.1

-7.8

-7.4

-7.9

-4.3

(Constant)

-

Building

-4.0

-9.4

-2.5

-11.4

-11.4

-12.5

-9.3

-

C ivil Engineering

-8.9

-10.5

-5.1

4.1

5.9

6.7

12.6

Value of

From the Previous Month

-

-2.5

-1.2

-3.6

0.9

-2.7

1.4

Construction

(Quarter)

Completed

Year on Year

-1.5

-5.7

0.9

-5.5

-4.9

-6.1

-2.8

(Current)

Value of Construction Orders Received

  • In October, the value of Construction Orders Received at current prices increased by 33.3 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(year-on-year, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q3

Oct.

Q3p

Aug.

Sep.p

Oct.p

Value of Construction Orders Received

-2.2

-10.0

3.0

-0.4

-17.1

34.8

33.3

- Building

-7.7

-28.2

1.7

5.1

-10.9

18.6

31.5

By type of

Dwellings

-11.5

-34.8

14.4

-0.2

-23.5

18.8

52.7

work

- C ivil Engineering

15.6

65.7

9.3

-10.3

-30.5

65.7

41.6

Land development

-7.3

-43.2

-12.3

129.5

-40.6

354.3

186.7

By

-

Public

-11.7

-11.2

138.5

4.9

-2.3

13.6

-21.4

-

Private

-1.2

-14.2

-11.4

-11.8

-13.6

5.0

48.6

contractors

- Private Capital

36.9

2,232.4

178.0

164.3

-62.7

2,570.5

19.9

- 6 -

4. Composite Economic Indexes

Composite Coincident Index

  • The Composite Coincident Index in October increased by 0.1 percent from the previous month.
  • The Cyclical Component of Composite Coincident Index, which reflects current economic situations, decreased by 0.1 points from the previous month.
  • Composite Coincident Index1) (2015=100)

- Month-on-month (%)

  • Cyclical Component of Composite Coincident Index2)

- Change from the Previous Month (p)

2019

Mar.

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.p

Sep.p

Oct.p

109.8

110.0

110.5

110.6

110.7

111.1

111.3

111.4

0.1

0.2

0.5

0.1

0.1

0.4

0.2

0.1

99.2

99.5

99.4

99.3

99.5

99.5

99.4

99.2

-0.1

0.0

0.3

-0.1

-0.1

0.2

0.0

-0.1

Note 1) 2) The data for the last 3 months are preliminary

Composite Leading Index

  • The Composite Leading Index in October increased by 0.5 percent from the previous month.
  • The Cyclical Component of Composite Leading Index, which predicts the turning point in business cycle, increased by 0.2 points from the previous month.

◦Composite Leading Index (2015=100)

- Month-on-month (%)

  • Cyclical Component of Composite Leading Index

- Change from the Previous Month (p)

2019

Mar.

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.p

Oct.p

114.1

114.5

114.6

114.7

114.7

114.9

115.4

116.0

0.3

0.4

0.1

0.1

0.0

0.2

0.4

0.5

99.0

99.0

98.9

98.7

98.4

98.3

98.5

98.7

0.1

0.0

-0.1

-0.2

-0.3

-0.1

0.2

0.2

- 7 -

< Major Indicators of Monthly

Industrial

Statistics

>

[year-on-year, %]

2018

2019

Y

Q3

Oct.

Q2

Q3p

Aug.

Sep.p

Oct.p

From the previous

-

0.5

0.8

0.5

1.1

0.2

-0.4

-0.4

A ll in d u stry

month (quarter)

From the

1.4

-0.1

7.6

0.4

0.5

0.0

0.5

-0.5

previous year

From the previous

-

0.8

1.6

1.4

1.9

-1.8

2.0

-1.7

M ining, M anufacturing and

month (quarter)

E lectricity &

G as

From the

1.3

0.1

12.6

-0.7

-0.8

-3.3

0.4

-2.5

previous year

From the previous

-

0.6

1.5

1.6

1.8

-2.0

2.1

-1.5

Production

month (quarter)

From the

1.2

-0.1

12.9

-0.8

-0.7

-3.3

0.2

-2.5

previous year

Production

Producer's Shipment

-0.2

-1.6

12.7

-1.4

-0.7

-2.0

-1.2

-3.5

Manufacturing

- Domestic

-1.4

-5.0

12.7

-2.1

-1.9

-3.9

-2.8

-4.1

- Export

1.2

2.9

12.3

-0.7

1.0

0.5

1.1

-2.5

Producer's Inventory1)

8.0

6.2

5.2

6.2

8.1

5.4

8.1

6.0

Average Capacity Utilization Rate2)

73.5

74.2

74.4

72.3

74.5

73.4

75.5

73.2

Production Capacity

-0.2

-0.2

-0.3

-1.1

-1.8

-1.8

-2.2

-2.0

From the previous

-

0.3

0.6

0.0

0.8

1.1

-1.3

0.3

Production

month (quarter)

S e rvice

From the

2.1

0.8

5.8

1.4

1.6

2.4

1.0

0.7

previous year

Industry

- Wholesale & Retail

1.5

-0.3

5.4

-0.1

0.4

1.6

-0.1

-1.5

- Wholesale & Retail Inventories1)

3.3

-1.7

0.6

6.7

5.0

7.2

5.0

4.1

From the previous

-

-0.2

0.5

1.0

0.2

3.9

-2.3

-0.5

Retail Sales

month (quarter)

Consumption

From the

4.3

3.8

5.1

2.0

2.3

4.1

3.1

2.1

previous year

- Consumer durables

5.6

2.3

11.8

-0.7

1.9

0.5

10.0

4.6

Equipment

From the previous

-

-5.4

0.6

1.2

0.8

0.5

2.1

-0.8

month (quarter)

Investment

From the

Equipment

Index

-3.5

-11.8

6.8

-8.7

-4.0

-4.0

-3.4

-4.8

previous year

Value of Domestic

1.9

-1.0

8.2

0.5

-0.6

-2.8

5.2

1.9

Investment

Machinery Orders Received

Value of

From the previous

-

-3.8

-1.3

-1.8

-4.3

0.9

-3.2

1.7

Construction

month (quarter)

Construction

Completed1)

From the

-5.3

-9.7

-3.1

-6.4

-7.8

-7.4

-7.9

-4.3

(constant)

previous year

Value of Construction

-2.2

-10.0

3.0

-2.3

-0.4

-17.1

34.8

33.3

Orders Received(current)

Note 1) At the end of the month, quarter and year

2) During the month, quarter and year

< Composite Economic Indexes >

Composite Coincident Index (2015=100)1) Month-on-month (%)

Cyclical Component of Composite Coincident Index2) Change from the Previous Month (p)

Composite Leading Index (2015=100) Month-on-month (%)

Cyclical Component of Composite Leading Index Change from the Previous Month (p)

Note 1) 2) The data for the last 3 months are preliminary

2019

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.p

Oct.p

110.6

110.7

111.1

111.3

111.4

0.1

0.1

0.4

0.2

0.1

99.4

99.3

99.5

99.5

99.4

-0.1

-0.1

0.2

0.0

-0.1

114.7

114.7

114.9

115.4

116.0

0.1

0.0

0.2

0.4

0.5

98.7

98.4

98.3

98.5

98.7

-0.2

-0.3

-0.1

0.2

0.2

- 8 -

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 00:02:08 UTC
