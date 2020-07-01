Log in
Minsetsu to Start Providing FactSet, Solution for Financial Professionals on “Minna no IR (Everyone's IR)”, the Platform for IR

07/01/2020 | 05:02am EDT

“IR for everyone” [Minsetsu x FactSet]

Minsetsu, Inc. (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Yuki Nakayasu), which operates the IR platform "Everyone's briefing session ( https://msetsu.com/ )", has joined forces with FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, USA, with "FactSet"), which provides solutions for financial professionals.

FactSet shareholder data and application (partially limited) are now available on "Everyone's IR (paid version)", an IR service operated by Minsetsu Inc. FactSet's shareholder interface is provided in an unprocessed form, allowing the user to reference the data used by global institutional investors and securities firms. By combining Everyone’s IR’s “Historical Access Data” with FactSet’s Shareholder Information, user can improve the accuracy of targeting clients. It can also be used to do research on the investor’s holdings ahead of the meetings. We offer a free trial period, so you can see how you can make the use of it.

Usage Scenes

  • Investor and analyst surveys of individual interviews and earnings briefings
  • Analysis and targeting of investor and analyst trends combined with access history
  • Analysis of internal and external companies in preparation for IR planning, preparation of materials for financial results briefings, and individual interviews

About FactSet
FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 128,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For ® and a Best Workplace in the United Kingdom and France. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow on Twitter.

How to use
To use the service, you need to register as a member of Minsetsu and apply for "Everyone's IR (paid version)". After registering as a member and subscribing to the paid version, if you log in with your paid account, a link to FactSet will be displayed on your IR ( https://app.msetsu.com/ir ) and you will be able to view the FactSet screen. *Free trial is available for one month.

"Minna no Setsumeikai (Briefing session for everyone)" ( https://msetsu.com )
It is a platform site that connects investors and companies, and about 90% of institutional investors in Japan use it on a daily basis (As of April 2020). We provide IR information to institutional investors and investor trends to listed companies.

About Minsetsu
Address: 1-8-1 Kayaba-cho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-0025 Japan
President and CEO: Yuki Nakayasu
Establishment: June 2015
Business: Management of website "Minna no Setsumeikai (Briefing session for everyone)"
URL: https://msetsu.com


© Business Wire 2020
