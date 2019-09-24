Log in
Minsheng Education : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT STUDENT ENROLLMENT AS OF 23 SEPTEMBER 2019

09/24/2019 | 12:12am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Minsheng Education Group Company Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1569)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

STUDENT ENROLLMENT AS OF 23 SEPTEMBER 2019

This is a voluntary announcement made by Minsheng Education Group Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of the Company is pleased to present the total new student enrollment and the total student enrollment of the Group as of 23 September 2019:

Total new student enrollment of the Group

Total student enrollment of the Group

Note:

2019/2020

2018/2019

academic year

academic year

(As of 23

(As of 31 Change in student

September 2019)

December 2018)

number

Change (%)

29,777

20,100

(Note 1)

+9,677

+48.1%

81,551 (Note 2)

65,496

(Note 1)

+16,055

+24.5%

  1. Qufu Fareast Vocational and Technical College ("Fareast College") was not operated by the Group as at 31 December 2018, therefore the student enrollment of Fareast College was not included in both the total new student enrollment and the total student enrollment of the Group as of 31 December 2018.
  2. Since February 2019, Fareast College has been entrusted to Chongqing Yuecheng Zhiyuan Education Technology Co., Ltd.* (重 慶悅誠智遠教育科技有限公司), a consolidated affiliated entity of the Company for management, therefore the new student enrollment of Fareast College for 2019/2020 academic year was included in the total student enrollment of the Group as of 23 September 2019.

- 1 -

The Company's shareholders and potential investors should note that the above announcement is made based on unaudited operational data of the Group and this data has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The Company's shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Minsheng Education Group Company Limited

Li Xuechun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 24 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Li Xuechun, Ms. Zhang Weiping, Mr. Zuo Yichen and Mr. Lam Ngai Lung, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Lin Kaihua and Ms. Li Yanping, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Ngai Sang, Kenny, Mr. Yu Huangcheng and Mr. Wang Wei Hung, Andrew.

* For identification purpose only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Minsheng Education Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 04:11:01 UTC
