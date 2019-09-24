Minsheng Education : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT STUDENT ENROLLMENT AS OF 23 SEPTEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Minsheng Education Group Company Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1569)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

STUDENT ENROLLMENT AS OF 23 SEPTEMBER 2019

This is a voluntary announcement made by Minsheng Education Group Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of the Company is pleased to present the total new student enrollment and the total student enrollment of the Group as of 23 September 2019: