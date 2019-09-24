Minsheng Education : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT STUDENT ENROLLMENT AS OF 23 SEPTEMBER 2019

The Company's shareholders and potential investors should note that the above announcement is made based on unaudited operational data of the Group and this data has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.
The Company's shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
By order of the Board
Minsheng Education Group Company Limited
Li Xuechun
Chairman
Hong Kong, 24 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Li Xuechun, Ms. Zhang Weiping, Mr. Zuo Yichen and Mr. Lam Ngai Lung, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Lin Kaihua and Ms. Li Yanping, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Ngai Sang, Kenny, Mr. Yu Huangcheng and Mr. Wang Wei Hung, Andrew.
* For identification purpose only